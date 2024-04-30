Key Housing Announces New Northern California Designee, Focused on Short Term Housing for Corporate Visitors
Key Housing has unveiled its Northern California designee for featured listing, as part of its monthly program.
Palo Alto is always a tight housing marketing.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated short-term housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured listing for May for Northern California. The new listing is tne 'Mia' in Palo Alto at 535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301, USA.
— Bob Lee
"Palo Alto is always a tight housing marketing," explained company spokesperson Bob Lee. "Our team works hard with our apartment partners to identify new opportunities in this hard-to-find market. For this reason, we are excited to announce that 'Mia' has garnered the coveted designation as our NorCal featured listing for May, 2024."
Here is a summary of the features of this complex. Located at 535 Everett Ave in Palo Alto, California, Mia offers a rare opportunity for short-term or temporary housing in this bustling city. Situated in downtown Palo Alto (https://www.destinationpaloalto.com/downtown-palo-alto), Mia provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This modern mid-rise community near Menlo Park boasts a refreshing swimming pool, barbecue area, and relaxing courtyard with fireplaces, making it an ideal retreat for both work and leisure. The studio and junior one bedroom apartments at Mia are warm, inviting, and impeccably designed with modern features and finishes throughout. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, spacious closets, vinyl wood-style flooring, and white quartz countertops, providing the perfect blend of style and functionality. Residents can enjoy community amenities such as a fitness center, assigned underground parking, and a private top floor with a coffee bar and sitting area. With corporate suites and furnished apartments available, Mia offers laid-back luxury living in the heart of Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO HOUSING CAN BE FOUND
In addition to this announcement, Key Housing has launched several new information pages for folks seeking hard-to-find short-term or temporary housing in Palo Alto, California. Those looking to learn more about Palo Alto housing opportunities can visit each of the key pages online: corporate housing (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/palo-alto/), temporary housing (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rentals-temporary-housing-in-california/palo-alto/), serviced apartments (https://www.keyhousing.com/serviced-apartments-in-california/palo-alto/), and short term rentals (https://www.keyhousing.com/short-term-furnished-apartment-rentals-in-california/palo-alto/). As the new pages explain, serviced or furnished apartments cater to those seeking fully furnished accommodations for stays as long as six months or longer. With such nuanced differences in housing options, individuals are encouraged to consult with Key Housing to find the perfect solution tailored to their unique needs.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here