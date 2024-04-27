NADBank publishes Sustainable Financing Framework

San Antonio, Texas – The North American Development Bank (NADBank) is pleased to announce the publication of its Sustainable Financing Framework, which targets investments with significant environmental and social impacts and enhances transparency in the use of funds. The framework focuses on addressing the critical development challenges facing the U.S.-Mexico border region, which are at the core of the Bank’s environmental mandate.

“Building on the success of its Green Bond Program, NADBank has made strategic enhancements to broaden its scope by developing a more comprehensive Sustainable Financing Framework that will ensure our sustainability objectives are aligned with international principles for green, social and sustainability financing,” informed John Beckham, NADBank managing director.

The key components of the framework include targeted financing for initiatives in the areas of water and wastewater management, waste solutions, air quality improvements, urban development, sustainable energy projects, sustainable production, climate resiliency and adaptation activities, access to basic services and reduced exposure to air quality hazards. Each funded project is selected for its potential to deliver substantial environmental benefits and/or to improve access to essential services for the population of the border region.

“NADBank’s robust project evaluation and selection process will ensure compliance with environmental and social governance standards and our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability,” stated Salvador Lopez, NADBank Chief Environmental Officer.

S&P Global Ratings has provided an independent second-party opinion of the Sustainable Financing Framework, affirming its alignment with the National Determined Contributions (NDCs) of the U.S. and Mexico and other international bond principles.

To read more about the Sustainable Financing Framework and second-party opinion, click on the following link: https://www.nadb.org/for-investors

###