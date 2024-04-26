Equator Introduces APSH 430 Air Purifier and Humidifier Innovation for Indoor Air Quality

Equator HEPA Air Purifer Sterilizer Ionizer Humidifier PET Option 431sf 110V

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, introduces the Equator APSH 430 Air Purifier and Humidifier, a compact air solution that improves indoor wellness through better air quality.

The combination air purifier and humidifier purifies and humidifies up to 431 square feet in air space. The triple-filter system maximizes air protection by including HEPA and UVC technology air purifier innovation to capture common indoor allergens, odors, and pollutants. UVC technology sterilizes the air, and the ION technology captures smoke particles. As a pet function air purifier, the unit has the capability to increase airflow to manage pet dander and odors for pet owners.

While purifying the air the Equator APSH 430 W also humidifies. The .08-gallon humidifier tank moisturizes the air for enhanced breathability in any indoor environment.

The three-speed fan allows for easy control of air flow from the user-friendly control panel. Settings can also be adjusted through the wireless remote control including timed air purification settings, so homeowners can purify and humidify the home for a specific period.

This compact ETL certified air purifier can be placed discreetly in any room with a low decibel noise level for air purity peace of mind.

Retailing at $429.00, the Equator APSH 430 W Air Purifier and Humidifier can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

Make indoor air quality part of your wellness goals with the Equator APSH 430 W Air Purifier and Humidifier.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

