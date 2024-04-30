Introducing Bestiemony®: Rhinestone Wedding Chapel's Newest Celebration of Friendship
A different kind of love story”NASHVILLE (DAVIDSON), TN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhinestone Wedding Chapel, nestled in the heart of Nashville, is proud to introduce its latest offering, Bestiemony® — an extraordinary celebration of camaraderie and commitment unlike any other!
A Bestiemony® is a unique ceremony crafted to honor and solidify the special connection between best friends, sisters, and anyone dedicated to each other for a lifetime. Bestiemony® highlights the deep, enduring bonds of friendship. It's a joyous occasion to express gratitude for the laughter, shared memories, and unwavering support that friendship brings.
During a Bestiemony®, friends gather in a beautifully adorned chapel surrounded by warmth and love. Participants exchange testimonials of their friendship, sharing what they appreciate about each other. It's a perfect occasion for bachelorette parties, sisters, and friends looking to commemorate their unique connection. The ceremony is filmed and can be shared by the friends on our YouTube Channel Bestiemony. Next Filming Date 05/26/24
Rhinestone Wedding Chapel offers three package options to suit different preferences and budgets:
1. Bestiemony® Full Filming Option: $350 per person
• Includes a half-hour interview for your backstory, digital bestie photos, light snacks, filming of the Bestiemony® ceremony, and an edited video copy of your ceremony.
2. Bestiemony® Ceremony Filming Only Option (No Back Story): $199 per person
• Includes digital bestie photos, light snacks, and filming of the Bestiemony® ceremony with a non-edited copy provided.
3. Bestiemony® Ceremony No Filming: $99 per person
• Includes digital bestie photos and light snacks.
All packages offer a chance to experience a beautifully decorated venue, personalized vows and readings, photo opportunities, and optional filming for Rhinestone Wedding Chapel's YouTube channel.
"At Rhinestone Wedding Chapel, we believe in celebrating love in all its forms," adds Jennifer Hobbs. "A Bestiemony® is our way of recognizing the incredible power of friendship and providing a platform to honor those who make our lives brighter."
Join Rhinestone Wedding Chapel at 1829 Old Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville Tennessee 37217, and discover the magic of Bestiemony®. For bookings and inquiries, visit Rhinestone Wedding Chapel's website or call 615-596-8100.
