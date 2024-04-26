McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority receives $500K in OneGeorgia funds

ATLANTA, Ga. – The McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority has secured a significant boost for its infrastructure development endeavors with a $500,000 grant from the OneGeorgia Equity Fund.

These funds are earmarked for essential upgrades to water, sewer, and road systems within the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development-certified Tidewater West Industrial Park.

This investment is strategically tailored to support the expansion plans of Boca Sales Company, a move that is anticipated to generate 30 new employment opportunities within the community.

The total project, valued at $2.3 million, reflects the commitment to fostering growth and prosperity of the county by the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, which has pledged $1.8 million towards its realization.

"DCA is deeply committed to fortifying local economies through strategic partnerships and resource allocation," remarked Commissioner Christopher Nunn of the Department of Community Affairs. "The utilization of OneGeorgia funds for projects like these exemplifies the proactive stance of community leaders in driving economic development."

The OneGeorgia Equity Fund serves as a cornerstone for rural community development, offering indispensable financial assistance through grants and loans for pivotal infrastructure initiatives, essential for fostering economic vitality.

For additional details about OneGeorgia programs and the role of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, click here.