Barefoot Technologies Promotes Claiborne Yarbrough to Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Barefoot Technologies continues to recognize and promote leaders in the Vacation Rental software industry.HENNIKER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Technologies, a leading innovator in vacation rental management software solutions, is proud to announce the promotion of Claiborne Yarbrough to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. This promotion comes as a recognition of Claiborne's outstanding dedication, expertise, and invaluable contributions to the company and the vacation rental industry over the years.
Having been an integral part of the Barefoot team for over 10 years, Claiborne has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the sales and marketing landscape. Her multifaceted role has seen her excel in various areas including marketing strategies, sales initiatives, client onboarding, and influencing product development from a sales perspective.
Claiborne's commitment to authentic support and building strong client relationships has been a cornerstone of her approach throughout her tenure at Barefoot Technologies. Her unwavering focus on client success has not only bolstered the company's reputation but has also played a pivotal role in driving growth and fostering long-term partnerships.
Commenting on Yarbrough's promotion, Drew Forslind, COO of Barefoot Technologies, remarked, "We are thrilled to elevate Claiborne to the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Her dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients have been instrumental in our success. We have no doubt that she will continue to lead with excellence and drive our sales and marketing efforts to new heights."
In her new role, Claiborne will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing strategies, with a focus on further enhancing client relationships, driving revenue growth, and spearheading innovative initiatives to solidify Barefoot Technologies' position as an industry leader.
**Exciting Addition to the Sales Team: Denise Morris**
Barefoot Technologies is also excited to announce the return of Denise Morris, who will be rejoining the company as a Sales Associate. With her amazing people skills, deep understanding of vacation rental operations, and expertise in technology, Denise will reinforce the sales team's commitment to building genuine relationships with new clients.
About Barefoot Technologies:
Barefoot provides an all-in-one solution for vacation rentals and those that act more like resorts, with access to industry-leading partners to extend their technology stack. Our technology assists the professional vacation rental manager acquire and retain guest, owner, and vendor relationships with industry-leading trust accounting. Barefoot is under continuous development, with a new user experience being implemented as version 5.0. Because we place an emphasis on knowing and delivering on our client's needs, we have a 95% client retention rate. For more information, please visit our Contact Us page
