Shelley Lopez has been appointed for a three-year term as chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) following a merit-based recruitment process.

The CRT has jurisdiction over strata (condominium) property, Societies Act and Cooperative Associations Act disputes, small claims disputes of $5,000 or less, motor-vehicle injury disputes of $50,000 or less, motor-vehicle accident benefit disputes, and applications or claims of $5,000 or less under the Intimate Images Protection Act.

Shelley Lopez has been the CRT’s acting chair since December 2023 and was the vice-chair since 2017. Lopez practised general civil litigation at a Vancouver law firm from 2000-05 with a focus on personal injury. She was a staff lawyer with the Law Society of BC’s Professional Conduct department until 2011 and was vice-chair of the Workers’ Compensation Appeal Tribunal until 2017.

Lopez’s term as chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal starts on April 26, 2024.

Learn More:

For more information about the Civil Resolution Tribunal, visit: https://civilresolutionbc.ca/