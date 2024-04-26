Scott Disick of "The Kardashians" Showcases Wrapped Vehicle by 2wrap.com and captured attention in Belgian Newspapers

Scott Disick BMW M2 wrapped by 2wrap.com carwrap Scott Disick BMW M2 wrapped by 2wrap.com carwrap front view Scott Disick BMW M2 wrapped by 2wrap.com

2wrap.com, a premier wrapping company has captured the attention of the public eye as Scott Disick of "The Kardashians" recently revealed his stunning BMW M2

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2wrap.com, a premier wrapping company based in Belgium, but also have a location in California has once again captured the public's attention. Scott Disick, well-known from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," recently revealed his latest automotive addition: a stunning BMW M2 Performance Edition, wrapped by 2wrap.com.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's former partner and father of three, took to Instagram to flaunt his new ride. The vehicle stands out not only for its exclusive model but also for its strikingly unique color. Diana Delgouffe and Peter Van Tilborg, the creative minds behind 2wrap.com, meticulously wrapped the vehicle, both inside and out.

"Celebrities are no strangers to us," says Diana Delgouffe with a playful wink. Having relocated to Malibu nine years ago, we've become part of their natural habitat. We encounter well-known individuals almost daily in our store, making it just another day in our world."

Diana Delgouffe and Peter Van Tilborg reside among the stars and collaborate with them through their wrapping company, 2wrap.com. "Unfortunately, we're often bound by confidentiality agreements with our celebrity clients," explains Diana. "However, there are a few we can mention. We've wrapped Robert Downey Jr.'s truck, Kaley Cuoco's horse trailer from 'The Big Bang Theory,' and Scott Disick's newest exclusive vehicle."

The BMW M2 Performance Edition, adorned with an olive green vinyl wrap by 2wrap.com, is just the beginning of their collaboration with Scott Disick. "He's already expressed interest in having us work on his Ferrari next," Diana reveals. "The fact that celebrities trust us is no coincidence. Americans specifically seek out European quality. Europe, including our craftsmanship, holds a high reputation among them."

2wrap.com doesn't limit its expertise to exclusive vehicles; it also specializes in wrapping yachts and interiors. "We treat every project with the same level of dedication, whether it's a yacht or an interior," mentions Diana from California. "One notable project includes the complete black velvet wrapping of the library in Yolanda Hadid's former home, as well as providing protective wrapping for the wooden railings and high-gloss furniture of the Aquila Mega Yacht, owned by the Walmart family."

2wrap.com is currently undertaking its largest project yet in Weelde, Belgium. "Previously based in Turnhout, we recently had to relocate, which led us to Weelde," explains Diana. Our new facility boasts 650 square meters, including a showroom to showcase our interior works prominently."

About 2wrap.com:

2wrap.com is a leading wrapping company based in Kempense, Belgium, specializing in customized wraps and paintprotection films for vehicles, yachts, and interiors. With a keen eye for detail and a dedication to quality craftsmanship, 2wrap.com has become a trusted name among celebrities and discerning clients worldwide.



The Making of SCOTT DISICK 's BMW M2 carwrap in black olive green vinyl