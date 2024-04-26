Equipping Law Enforcement With Tools to Respond

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $13 million in federal grant awards through the State Homeland Security Program. Awards were made to a combination of 78 cities, towns, villages and counties through seven unique grant programs to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. This funding will be used to support vital training and equipment for first responders including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams. Grants will also be used to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and the cybersecurity posture across New York State.

“Emergency preparedness is critical to our ability to respond to crises and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Working with federal and local partners, we’re equipping law enforcement across the state with the tools to respond to any threat that may come.”

The funding is allocated to New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams, tactical teams, and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. It will be used to protect and secure critical infrastructure, mass gathering events and enhance local governments’ cybersecurity capabilities.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grants and has previously distributed approximately $90.9 million to these critical programs.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “These grants give our most technically expert first responders the latest technology, tools, and training that they need to protect New Yorkers and all of our communities.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in our emergency preparedness is critical to ensuring the safety of all New Yorkers. This $13 million in federal funding will help equip our first responders with the training and resources needed to respond to any emergency while also strengthening critical infrastructure and cybersecurity across New York State. I am committed to keeping all New Yorkers safe and will continue to fight for federal resources that bolster New York’s emergency preparedness.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement allocating increased federal funding to strengthen New York state’s emergency preparedness. From tactical teams, canine units, emergency services, and cyberattack prevention, these programs are vital in our collective efforts to respond to ongoing and future threats to ensure the continued safety of all New Yorkers.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “As our digital landscape continues to change, it’s critical we continue taking the actions necessary to protect people from online threats. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in utilizing federal grant dollars I helped secure in Washington to ensure communities across New York State are well-prepared to respond to these evolving cybersecurity threats. I look forward to continuing my work alongside the Governor to support our local governments and bolster our online infrastructure.”

Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state's 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $29.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York communities over 16 consecutive years.

12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient 2021 Funding Amount 2022 Funding Amount Chautauqua County $75,000 $75,000 Endicott, Village of $91,668 $83,333 Erie County $150,000 $125,000 Monroe County $112,500 $100,000 Nassau County $222,727 $236,363 New York City Police Department $445,455 $472,727 Onondaga County $91,666 $83,333 Rochester, City of $112,500 $100,000 Rockland County $111,364 $118,182 Suffolk County $222,727 $236,364 Syracuse, City of $91,666 $83,334 Westchester County $272,727 $286,364 Total $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program

This program serves as a resource for 18 regional HazMat Teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance HazMat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update HazMat response plans.

18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient 2021 Funding Amount 2022 Funding Amount Albany County $171,750 $171,750 Broome County $107,900 $107,900 Cayuga County $81,900 $81,900 Chautauqua County $90,700 $90,700 Columbia County $44,300 $44,300 Erie County $189,800 $189,800 Genesee County $184,250 $184,250 Jefferson County $56,300 $56,300 Montgomery County $67,500 $67,500 Nassau County $76,900 $76,900 Oneida County $63,400 $63,400 Onondaga County $104,800 $104,800 Orange County $141,200 $141,200 Schuyler County $114,900 $114,900 Seneca County $110,600 $110,600 Suffolk County $91,500 $91,500 Warren County $179,800 $179,800 Westchester County $122,500 $122,500 Total $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responders’ efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government-owned critical infrastructure sites.

12 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount Albany County $50,000 Brookhaven, Town of $19,182 Eastchester, Town of $50,000 Freeport, Village of $49,673 Hamburg, Town of $18,000 Hyde Park, Town of $13,145 Long Beach, City of $50,000 Onondaga County $50,000 Ossining, Village of $50,000 Syracuse, City of $50,000 Utica, City of $50,000 White Plains, City of $50,000 Total $500,000

Cybersecurity Grant Program

This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps for equipment, training, planning and exercise costs.

43 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount Albany County $50,000 Broome County $50,000 Cayuga County $50,000 Chautauqua County $50,000 Chemung County $50,000 Clinton County $50,000 Columbia County $49,500 Cortland County $43,666 Essex County $50,000 Freeport, Village of $50,000 Geddes, Town of $50,000 Genesee County $50,000 Green Island, Village of $43,515 Islip, Town of $50,000 Jefferson County $50,000 Lewis County $50,000 Lockport, Town of $30,365 Maybrook, Village of $46,735 Monroe County $50,000 Montgomery County $41,500 Nanticoke, Town of $23,650 Nassau County $50,000 New Paltz, Town of $25,940 New York City Police Department $50,000 Newburgh, City of $50,000 Niagara County $50,000 Niagara Falls, City of $50,000 Oneida, City of $49,999 Orangetown, Town of $25,000 Ossining, Village of $50,000 Oswego County $50,000 Schenectady County $50,000 Schenectady, City of $50,000 Schoharie County $50,000 Seneca County $27,700 Smithtown, Town of $42,430 Somers, Town of $50,000 Steuben County $50,000 Tarrytown, Village of $50,000 Tompkins County $50,000 Westchester County $50,000 White Plains, City of $50,000 Wyoming County $50,000 Total $2,000,000

Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program

Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrols aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities. Explosive Detection Canine Teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites. In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device type incidents.

30 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient Funding Amount Albany County $15,000 Albany, City of $15,000 Buffalo, City of $15,000 Chautauqua County $15,000 Erie County $60,000 Hamilton County $15,000 Hyde Park, Town of $5,577 Livingston County $4,600 Monroe County $60,000 Monroe County $15,000 Monroe, Village of $60,000 Nassau County $13,000 New York City Police Department $60,000 New York City Police Department $15,000 Niagara County $15,000 Onondaga County $15,000 Ontario County $59,000 Orange County $60,000 Orange County $7,500 Peekskill, City of $15,000 Poughkeepsie, Town of $60,000 Rochester, City of $15,000 Rockland County $15,000 Saugerties, Town of $40,000 Suffolk County $15,000 Syracuse, City of $8,323 Troy, City of $15,000 Utica, City of $15,000 Westchester County $15,000 Woodbury, Town of $12,000 Total $750,000

Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program

This funding supports New York State’s tactical teams and provides them with the adequate skills and capabilities to provide a safe and successful response to high-risk incidents including active shooter events and other counterterrorism missions. Funding must be in support of the team’s attainment/sustainment of New York State accreditation for tactical teams to include supporting necessary equipment, planning and training costs required to meet the rigorous standards.

17 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount Amherst, Town of $75,000 Broome County $56,574 Buffalo, City of $75,000 Cheektowaga, Town of $75,000 Clarkstown, Town of $74,676 Colonie, Town of $75,000 Erie County $75,000 New Rochelle, City of $75,000 Ossining, Village of $75,000 Rochester, City of $75,000 Schenectady, City of $75,000 Suffolk County $75,000 Troy, City of $74,750 Utica, City of $69,000 Westchester County $75,000 White Plains, City of $75,000 Yonkers, City of $75,000 Total $1,250,000

Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program

This program focuses on the enhancement of Technical Rescue and USAR teams for local emergency responders who provide services involving structural collapse, trench, confined space, and rope rescue which help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies.

Three awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity: