Equipping Law Enforcement With Tools to Respond
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $13 million in federal grant awards through the State Homeland Security Program. Awards were made to a combination of 78 cities, towns, villages and counties through seven unique grant programs to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. This funding will be used to support vital training and equipment for first responders including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams. Grants will also be used to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and the cybersecurity posture across New York State.
“Emergency preparedness is critical to our ability to respond to crises and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Working with federal and local partners, we’re equipping law enforcement across the state with the tools to respond to any threat that may come.”
The funding is allocated to New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams, tactical teams, and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. It will be used to protect and secure critical infrastructure, mass gathering events and enhance local governments’ cybersecurity capabilities.
The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grants and has previously distributed approximately $90.9 million to these critical programs.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “These grants give our most technically expert first responders the latest technology, tools, and training that they need to protect New Yorkers and all of our communities.”
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in our emergency preparedness is critical to ensuring the safety of all New Yorkers. This $13 million in federal funding will help equip our first responders with the training and resources needed to respond to any emergency while also strengthening critical infrastructure and cybersecurity across New York State. I am committed to keeping all New Yorkers safe and will continue to fight for federal resources that bolster New York’s emergency preparedness.”
Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement allocating increased federal funding to strengthen New York state’s emergency preparedness. From tactical teams, canine units, emergency services, and cyberattack prevention, these programs are vital in our collective efforts to respond to ongoing and future threats to ensure the continued safety of all New Yorkers.”
Representative Joe Morelle said, “As our digital landscape continues to change, it’s critical we continue taking the actions necessary to protect people from online threats. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in utilizing federal grant dollars I helped secure in Washington to ensure communities across New York State are well-prepared to respond to these evolving cybersecurity threats. I look forward to continuing my work alongside the Governor to support our local governments and bolster our online infrastructure.”
Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state's 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $29.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York communities over 16 consecutive years.
12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.
|Subrecipient
|2021 Funding Amount
|2022 Funding Amount
|Chautauqua County
|$75,000
|$75,000
|Endicott, Village of
|$91,668
|$83,333
|Erie County
|$150,000
|$125,000
|Monroe County
|$112,500
|$100,000
|Nassau County
|$222,727
|$236,363
|New York City Police Department
|$445,455
|$472,727
|Onondaga County
|$91,666
|$83,333
|Rochester, City of
|$112,500
|$100,000
|Rockland County
|$111,364
|$118,182
|Suffolk County
|$222,727
|$236,364
|Syracuse, City of
|$91,666
|$83,334
|Westchester County
|$272,727
|$286,364
|Total
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program
This program serves as a resource for 18 regional HazMat Teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance HazMat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update HazMat response plans.
18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.
|Subrecipient
|2021 Funding Amount
|2022 Funding Amount
|Albany County
|$171,750
|$171,750
|Broome County
|$107,900
|$107,900
|Cayuga County
|$81,900
|$81,900
|Chautauqua County
|$90,700
|$90,700
|Columbia County
|$44,300
|$44,300
|Erie County
|$189,800
|$189,800
|Genesee County
|$184,250
|$184,250
|Jefferson County
|$56,300
|$56,300
|Montgomery County
|$67,500
|$67,500
|Nassau County
|$76,900
|$76,900
|Oneida County
|$63,400
|$63,400
|Onondaga County
|$104,800
|$104,800
|Orange County
|$141,200
|$141,200
|Schuyler County
|$114,900
|$114,900
|Seneca County
|$110,600
|$110,600
|Suffolk County
|$91,500
|$91,500
|Warren County
|$179,800
|$179,800
|Westchester County
|$122,500
|$122,500
|Total
|$2,000,000
|$2,000,000
Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responders’ efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government-owned critical infrastructure sites.
12 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Subrecipient
|Funding Amount
|Albany County
|$50,000
|Brookhaven, Town of
|$19,182
|Eastchester, Town of
|$50,000
|Freeport, Village of
|$49,673
|Hamburg, Town of
|$18,000
|Hyde Park, Town of
|$13,145
|Long Beach, City of
|$50,000
|Onondaga County
|$50,000
|Ossining, Village of
|$50,000
|Syracuse, City of
|$50,000
|Utica, City of
|$50,000
|White Plains, City of
|$50,000
|Total
|$500,000
Cybersecurity Grant Program
This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps for equipment, training, planning and exercise costs.
43 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Subrecipient
|Funding Amount
|Albany County
|$50,000
|Broome County
|$50,000
|Cayuga County
|$50,000
|Chautauqua County
|$50,000
|Chemung County
|$50,000
|Clinton County
|$50,000
|Columbia County
|$49,500
|Cortland County
|$43,666
|Essex County
|$50,000
|Freeport, Village of
|$50,000
|Geddes, Town of
|$50,000
|Genesee County
|$50,000
|Green Island, Village of
|$43,515
|Islip, Town of
|$50,000
|Jefferson County
|$50,000
|Lewis County
|$50,000
|Lockport, Town of
|$30,365
|Maybrook, Village of
|$46,735
|Monroe County
|$50,000
|Montgomery County
|$41,500
|Nanticoke, Town of
|$23,650
|Nassau County
|$50,000
|New Paltz, Town of
|$25,940
|New York City Police Department
|$50,000
|Newburgh, City of
|$50,000
|Niagara County
|$50,000
|Niagara Falls, City of
|$50,000
|Oneida, City of
|$49,999
|Orangetown, Town of
|$25,000
|Ossining, Village of
|$50,000
|Oswego County
|$50,000
|Schenectady County
|$50,000
|Schenectady, City of
|$50,000
|Schoharie County
|$50,000
|Seneca County
|$27,700
|Smithtown, Town of
|$42,430
|Somers, Town of
|$50,000
|Steuben County
|$50,000
|Tarrytown, Village of
|$50,000
|Tompkins County
|$50,000
|Westchester County
|$50,000
|White Plains, City of
|$50,000
|Wyoming County
|$50,000
|Total
|$2,000,000
Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program
Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrols aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities. Explosive Detection Canine Teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites. In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device type incidents.
30 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity.
|Subrecipient
|Funding Amount
|Albany County
|$15,000
|Albany, City of
|$15,000
|Buffalo, City of
|$15,000
|Chautauqua County
|$15,000
|Erie County
|$60,000
|Hamilton County
|$15,000
|Hyde Park, Town of
|$5,577
|Livingston County
|$4,600
|Monroe County
|$60,000
|Monroe County
|$15,000
|Monroe, Village of
|$60,000
|Nassau County
|$13,000
|New York City Police Department
|$60,000
|New York City Police Department
|$15,000
|Niagara County
|$15,000
|Onondaga County
|$15,000
|Ontario County
|$59,000
|Orange County
|$60,000
|Orange County
|$7,500
|Peekskill, City of
|$15,000
|Poughkeepsie, Town of
|$60,000
|Rochester, City of
|$15,000
|Rockland County
|$15,000
|Saugerties, Town of
|$40,000
|Suffolk County
|$15,000
|Syracuse, City of
|$8,323
|Troy, City of
|$15,000
|Utica, City of
|$15,000
|Westchester County
|$15,000
|Woodbury, Town of
|$12,000
|Total
|$750,000
Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program
This funding supports New York State’s tactical teams and provides them with the adequate skills and capabilities to provide a safe and successful response to high-risk incidents including active shooter events and other counterterrorism missions. Funding must be in support of the team’s attainment/sustainment of New York State accreditation for tactical teams to include supporting necessary equipment, planning and training costs required to meet the rigorous standards.
17 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Subrecipient
|Funding Amount
|Amherst, Town of
|$75,000
|Broome County
|$56,574
|Buffalo, City of
|$75,000
|Cheektowaga, Town of
|$75,000
|Clarkstown, Town of
|$74,676
|Colonie, Town of
|$75,000
|Erie County
|$75,000
|New Rochelle, City of
|$75,000
|Ossining, Village of
|$75,000
|Rochester, City of
|$75,000
|Schenectady, City of
|$75,000
|Suffolk County
|$75,000
|Troy, City of
|$74,750
|Utica, City of
|$69,000
|Westchester County
|$75,000
|White Plains, City of
|$75,000
|Yonkers, City of
|$75,000
|Total
|$1,250,000
Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program
This program focuses on the enhancement of Technical Rescue and USAR teams for local emergency responders who provide services involving structural collapse, trench, confined space, and rope rescue which help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies.
Three awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Subrecipient
|Funding Amount
|Monroe County
|$126,338
|New York City Fire Department
|$225,000
|Orange County
|$148,662
|Total
|$500,000