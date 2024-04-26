Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,417 in the last 365 days.

Equipping Law Enforcement With Tools to Respond

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $13 million in federal grant awards through the State Homeland Security Program. Awards were made to a combination of 78 cities, towns, villages and counties through seven unique grant programs to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. This funding will be used to support vital training and equipment for first responders including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams. Grants will also be used to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and the cybersecurity posture across New York State.

“Emergency preparedness is critical to our ability to respond to crises and keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Working with federal and local partners, we’re equipping law enforcement across the state with the tools to respond to any threat that may come.”

The funding is allocated to New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams, tactical teams, and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. It will be used to protect and secure critical infrastructure, mass gathering events and enhance local governments’ cybersecurity capabilities.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grants and has previously distributed approximately $90.9 million to these critical programs.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “These grants give our most technically expert first responders the latest technology, tools, and training that they need to protect New Yorkers and all of our communities.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Investing in our emergency preparedness is critical to ensuring the safety of all New Yorkers. This $13 million in federal funding will help equip our first responders with the training and resources needed to respond to any emergency while also strengthening critical infrastructure and cybersecurity across New York State. I am committed to keeping all New Yorkers safe and will continue to fight for federal resources that bolster New York’s emergency preparedness.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement allocating increased federal funding to strengthen New York state’s emergency preparedness. From tactical teams, canine units, emergency services, and cyberattack prevention, these programs are vital in our collective efforts to respond to ongoing and future threats to ensure the continued safety of all New Yorkers.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “As our digital landscape continues to change, it’s critical we continue taking the actions necessary to protect people from online threats. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in utilizing federal grant dollars I helped secure in Washington to ensure communities across New York State are well-prepared to respond to these evolving cybersecurity threats. I look forward to continuing my work alongside the Governor to support our local governments and bolster our online infrastructure.”

Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state's 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $29.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York communities over 16 consecutive years.

12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient 2021 Funding Amount 2022 Funding Amount
Chautauqua County $75,000 $75,000
Endicott, Village of $91,668 $83,333
Erie County $150,000 $125,000
Monroe County $112,500 $100,000
Nassau County $222,727 $236,363
New York City Police Department $445,455 $472,727
Onondaga County $91,666 $83,333
Rochester, City of $112,500 $100,000
Rockland County $111,364 $118,182
Suffolk County $222,727 $236,364
Syracuse, City of $91,666 $83,334
Westchester County $272,727 $286,364
Total $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program

This program serves as a resource for 18 regional HazMat Teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance HazMat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update HazMat response plans.

18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient 2021 Funding Amount 2022 Funding Amount
Albany County $171,750 $171,750
Broome County $107,900 $107,900
Cayuga County $81,900 $81,900
Chautauqua County $90,700 $90,700
Columbia County $44,300 $44,300
Erie County $189,800 $189,800
Genesee County $184,250 $184,250
Jefferson County $56,300 $56,300
Montgomery County $67,500 $67,500
Nassau County $76,900 $76,900
Oneida County $63,400 $63,400
Onondaga County $104,800 $104,800
Orange County $141,200 $141,200
Schuyler County $114,900 $114,900
Seneca County $110,600 $110,600
Suffolk County $91,500 $91,500
Warren County $179,800 $179,800
Westchester County $122,500 $122,500
Total $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responders’ efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government-owned critical infrastructure sites.

12 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount
Albany County $50,000
Brookhaven, Town of $19,182
Eastchester, Town of $50,000
Freeport, Village of $49,673
Hamburg, Town of $18,000
Hyde Park, Town of $13,145
Long Beach, City of $50,000
Onondaga County $50,000
Ossining, Village of $50,000
Syracuse, City of $50,000
Utica, City of $50,000
White Plains, City of $50,000
Total $500,000

Cybersecurity Grant Program

This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps for equipment, training, planning and exercise costs.

43 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount
Albany County $50,000
Broome County $50,000
Cayuga County $50,000
Chautauqua County $50,000
Chemung County $50,000
Clinton County $50,000
Columbia County $49,500
Cortland County $43,666
Essex County $50,000
Freeport, Village of $50,000
Geddes, Town of $50,000
Genesee County $50,000
Green Island, Village of $43,515
Islip, Town of $50,000
Jefferson County $50,000
Lewis County $50,000
Lockport, Town of $30,365
Maybrook, Village of $46,735
Monroe County $50,000
Montgomery County $41,500
Nanticoke, Town of $23,650
Nassau County $50,000
New Paltz, Town of $25,940
New York City Police Department $50,000
Newburgh, City of $50,000
Niagara County $50,000
Niagara Falls, City of $50,000
Oneida, City of $49,999
Orangetown, Town of $25,000
Ossining, Village of $50,000
Oswego County $50,000
Schenectady County $50,000
Schenectady, City of $50,000
Schoharie County $50,000
Seneca County $27,700
Smithtown, Town of $42,430
Somers, Town of $50,000
Steuben County $50,000
Tarrytown, Village of $50,000
Tompkins County $50,000
Westchester County $50,000
White Plains, City of $50,000
Wyoming County $50,000
Total $2,000,000

Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program

Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrols aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities. Explosive Detection Canine Teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites. In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device type incidents.

30 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity.

Subrecipient Funding Amount
Albany County $15,000
Albany, City of $15,000
Buffalo, City of $15,000
Chautauqua County $15,000
Erie County $60,000
Hamilton County $15,000
Hyde Park, Town of $5,577
Livingston County $4,600
Monroe County $60,000
Monroe County $15,000
Monroe, Village of $60,000
Nassau County $13,000
New York City Police Department $60,000
New York City Police Department $15,000
Niagara County $15,000
Onondaga County $15,000
Ontario County $59,000
Orange County $60,000
Orange County $7,500
Peekskill, City of $15,000
Poughkeepsie, Town of $60,000
Rochester, City of $15,000
Rockland County $15,000
Saugerties, Town of $40,000
Suffolk County $15,000
Syracuse, City of $8,323
Troy, City of $15,000
Utica, City of $15,000
Westchester County $15,000
Woodbury, Town of $12,000
Total $750,000

Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program

This funding supports New York State’s tactical teams and provides them with the adequate skills and capabilities to provide a safe and successful response to high-risk incidents including active shooter events and other counterterrorism missions. Funding must be in support of the team’s attainment/sustainment of New York State accreditation for tactical teams to include supporting necessary equipment, planning and training costs required to meet the rigorous standards.

17 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount
Amherst, Town of $75,000
Broome County $56,574
Buffalo, City of $75,000
Cheektowaga, Town of $75,000
Clarkstown, Town of $74,676
Colonie, Town of $75,000
Erie County $75,000
New Rochelle, City of $75,000
Ossining, Village of $75,000
Rochester, City of $75,000
Schenectady, City of $75,000
Suffolk County $75,000
Troy, City of $74,750
Utica, City of $69,000
Westchester County $75,000
White Plains, City of $75,000
Yonkers, City of $75,000
Total $1,250,000

Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program

This program focuses on the enhancement of Technical Rescue and USAR teams for local emergency responders who provide services involving structural collapse, trench, confined space, and rope rescue which help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies.

Three awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:

Subrecipient Funding Amount
Monroe County $126,338
New York City Fire Department $225,000
Orange County $148,662
Total $500,000

You just read:

Equipping Law Enforcement With Tools to Respond

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more