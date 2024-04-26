Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder of The Global Resilience Project, Shares Journey on MyStory™ Streaming on Amazon Prime

Blair Kaplan Venables, founder of The Global Resilience Project, opens up about her remarkable journey of resilience, forgiveness, and purpose.

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blair Kaplan Venables, founder of The Global Resilience Project, opens up about her remarkable journey of resilience, forgiveness, and purpose in Season One, Episode Three of MyStory™, titled "Finding Purpose and Empowerment." The episode is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and The Success Network®.

In her candid interview, Blair shares her personal story of overcoming adversity, from growing up in a household affected by addiction to facing numerous personal challenges later in life. Despite the trials she faced, Blair discovered the power of resilience and forgiveness, leading her to found The Global Resilience Project, where she helps others turn their pain into purpose.

Reflecting on her experience, Blair remarked, "I used to think resilience was bouncing back from a challenging time. But what I realized is that when you go through a challenge and you overcome it, you're never the same person. I define resilience as bouncing forward, and I'm dedicated to helping others cultivate resilience in their own lives."

Blair's journey is a testament to the transformative power of resilience and the importance of finding purpose in life's challenges. Her story is sure to inspire and empower viewers to overcome their own obstacles and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

"Collaborating with Blair Kaplan Venables to tell her story was incredibly inspiring,” said Emmy® Award-winning Story Producer, Katie Tschopp. “Her journey from tough times to success is a real testament to resilience. Blair’s genuine passion comes through in every moment, making her story truly relatable. It was a privilege to be part of bringing her remarkable journey to the screen."

Kaplan Venables' appearance on Season One, Episode Three, “Finding Purpose and Empowerment” is now available on leading platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and The Success Network®.

About Blair Kaplan Venables:

Blair Kaplan Venables is the founder of The Global Resilience Project, where she helps individuals and organizations build resilience and overcome adversity. With a background in public relations and a passion for storytelling, Blair is dedicated to empowering others to turn their pain into purpose. Through speaking engagements, workshops, and her writing, Blair shares her own journey of resilience and forgiveness to inspire others to live their best lives.

About MyStory™:

MyStory™ is a groundbreaking series that offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of entrepreneurs, showcasing their triumphs, challenges, and the lessons they've learned along the way. Each episode provides viewers with inspiration and guidance as they navigate their own entrepreneurial journeys. MyStory™ is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and The Success Network®.

