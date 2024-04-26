Astronaut and Army Reserve Soldier at Pentagon's Bring a Child to Work Day

Submit Release
Dr. (Maj.) Kate Rubins, NASA astronaut and an Army Reserve soldier with the 75th Innovation Command, signs autographs and answers questions during the Pentagon's annual "Bring A Child To Work Day." This annual event is designed to help children experience the workforce and showcase different roles within the Department of Defense. Rubins signed autographs, took pictures, and answered questions about space for hundreds of children at the Army Reserve booth.

