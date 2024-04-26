Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Cary J. Limberakis as President
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) recently installed Dr. Cary J. Limberakis of Ambler, Montgomery County, as its 2024-2025 president, during its annual business meeting on April 20 at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pa.
Dr. Limberakis has maintained a private general practice in the Abington/Jenkintown area for the last 41 years and is a dedicated and respected leader for both his profession and community. Prior to becoming PDA president, Dr. Limberakis has served in key leadership roles that included terms as the president of PDA’s Second District (encompassing Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties), and prior to that president of Montgomery Bucks Dental Society.
At the national level, he served on the American Dental Association’s Council on Dental Practice, where his work included valuable contributions as a member of the National Elder Care Advisory Committee and the Dental Quality Alliance. He is a Senior Associate Surgeon/Clinical Instructor in the Dental Division at the Abington-Jefferson Hospital General Practice Residency.
“As the servant leader of the PDA, my mission is to help every dentist in the Commonwealth succeed, in whatever way that is measured, and to advocate for and improve the oral health of the public to the best of my ability,” Dr. Limberakis said.
After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s from Villanova University, Dr. Limberakis earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Penn’s School of Dental Medicine in 1978.
In addition to his passion for serving and leading various dental organizations, he has devoted much of his time to improving the lives of others through volunteer efforts such as Give Kids A Smile, Give Vets A Smile, and for the last 12 years has been the Restorative Lead for MOM-n-PA Dental Missions, which is holding its annual mission June 21-22 in Reading.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,000 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
