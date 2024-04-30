Daniel Alain Commences Worldwide Enforcement of its MRT Patent Rights
Lawsuit filed against CosmoGene Skincare Pvt. Ltd and Regaliz Medicare Ltd.

As a global effort to enforce its intellectual property rights, Daniel Alain, Inc. through its affiliate Follea International Ltd., a leading provider of hair loss solutions for men and women, today announced it has filed a lawsuit against CosmoGene Skincare Pvt. Ltd. and its distributor Regaliz Medicare Ltd. in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order to stop Cosmogene and Regaliz from manufacturing, selling or marketing Daniel Alain's Minoxidil Response Test or otherwise infringing its US Patent No. 8,691,518. The filed complaint can be found on the Daniel Alain website.
Daniel Alain utilizes the patented technology in its Minoxidil Response Test, a clinically proven test that determines if Minoxidil will be an effective hair loss treatment for the patient. The patent covers methods, processes, systems, and apparatuses for predicting Minoxidil response in the treatment of androgenetic alopecia based on colorimetric assay and the presence of sulfotransferase SULT1A1 enzyme in the scalp.
After receiving a cease and desist letter from Daniel Alain legal counsel regarding its patent infringement, Cosmogene and Regaliz have continued to intentionally manufacture, market and distribute an exact knock-off of Daniel Alain’s Minoxidil Response Test directly to the public via their website and reselling through doctors.
Please be aware that only Danial Alain or its authorized distributors, including Cosmofix in India, can sell the authentic Minoxidil Response Test.
"Daniel Alain pioneered a significant scientific breakthrough that has touched thousands of patient lives. We worked tirelessly to develop the Minoxidil Response Test, a first-of-its-kind diagnostic that has been used to screen for Minoxidil efficacy," said Daniel Hafid, chairman and CEO of Daniel Alain. "As a company deeply rooted in innovation, we understand the vital role of intellectual property, and we will vigorously defend our patents world-wide."
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
Case No. 8:24-cv-769-JVS-DFM
