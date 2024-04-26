Chornobyl Nuclear Disaster Anniversary: ‘Let us never forget the past to safeguard our future,’ says EU 

On the tragic occasion of the Chornobyl Nuclear Disaster, which took place 38 years ago, the EU Delegation to Ukraine today honoured the lives of millions affected by the man-made disaster, and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to nuclear safety.

“We have been among the first to react. The EU has provided €432 million for the Chornobyl New Safe Confinement. The EU’s overall support to Ukraine since 1991 under TACIS (Technical Assistance to the Commonwealth of Independent States and INSC) amounts to more than €1 billion,” the EU Delegation said in a statement released today.

The Delegation also said that Russia’s illegal and unjustified aggression in Ukraine “again jeopardises nuclear safety, not only in Europe but with global ramifications”. The EU reminds that Russia has targeted, damaged and occupied one of the largest nuclear facilities in the world – the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“We are also thinking of the personnel of nuclear power plants all over Ukraine, who are ensuring safe operations and carrying out duties under constant attacks by Russia,” the statement said. “Let us never forget the past to safeguard our future.”

