EU and UNDP transfer unified electronic case management system software to Ukraine

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine announced today that they have facilitated the introduction of Online Case Manager software for the Social Web Portal of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

The implementation of the Case Manager Online Cabinet aims to replace traditional paper document circulation with a unified electronic case management system. This will enhance the efficiency of the work of social service providers, and improve the quality of services provided to individuals and families in difficult situations.

The Case Manager Online Cabinet will allow users to obtain structured information with instant search and easy case management. It will also ensure that the expert can control case management in remote communities, and enables timely intervention by the supervisor of the social service provider.

The software was transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine by UNDP in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, as a part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Empowering Communities in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project.

