Secretary General advocates for the rule of international aviation law

The Republic of Korea’s (ROK) Vice Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Mr. Won Kug Baek, joined ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar in opening the 2024 ICAO Legal Seminar, which was generously hosted by the ROK in Seoul from 16-18 April 2024.





Highlighting milestones

Over 750 delegates representing 78 States were strongly encouraged by the Secretary General to join ICAO in its advocacy for the ratification and effective implementation of international air treaties. He offered a special focus on the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), noting its 80th anniversary this year.





The Seminar furthermore provided a welcome opportunity to highlight the legal milestones in air transport facilitation over the decades, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Annex 9 – Facilitation and the Year of Facilitation that was consequently announced by the ICAO Council.





Moving forward with priorities

The delegates addressed ICAO’s work in the legal field and aviation safety and security, including the role of Regional Safety Oversight Organizations (RSOOs) in supporting States. Data protection in international air carriage and the role of the Montreal Protocol 2014 in dealing with unruly and disruptive behaviour was also covered, as was the updating of the rules for the settlement of aviation disputes under the Chicago Convention.





Side meetings

Finally, two side events took place during the seminar: a high-level forum which brought together Ministers and policy makers from several States to discuss and share experiences, insights, and strategies for sustainable development, and an open debate among a group of young aviation professionals to address current legal issues affecting civil aviation.





The Secretary General’s mission to ROK also included a bilateral meeting with Ms. Kang Insun, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.





The Secretary General was accompanied throughout his mission to Seoul by ICAO Legal Affairs and External Relations Director, Mr. Michael Gill, and Asia and Pacific Regional Director Mr. Tao Ma.



