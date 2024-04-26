Beyond Burnout: Spark Joy and Thrive at Work
More than just striving for success, “Work With Heart” is a guide to fulfillment and well-being
We believe that by cultivating well-being as the cornerstone of true success, individuals can achieve their goals & flourish in the process, bringing a sense of joy and purpose to everything they do.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many feel increasingly drained, disconnected, and dissatisfied in a world obsessed with achieving ever-greater success. “Work With Heart: Developing the Inner Capacity for Thriving at Work and in Life” offers a refreshing and practical antidote to this modern-day burnout.
This transformative guide goes beyond platitudes and promises. Instead, Sarah Suatoni and David Yuan, founders of the acclaimed leadership development firm Awareness in Motion (AIM), provide a roadmap packed with actionable tools and insights. Anyone seeking a more fulfilling life, from busy professionals to passionate leaders, will find valuable resources within these pages.
“Work With Heart” empowers readers to:
Cultivate essential qualities. The book goes beyond simply listing positive traits. Suatoni and Yuan offer practical exercises and techniques to help readers develop self-acceptance, courage, resilience, gratitude, and curiosity – qualities that are the bedrock of personal and professional growth.
Prioritize well-being. The authors challenge the prevailing notion that well-being is a luxury one can only afford when they've "made it." Instead, they show how prioritizing well-being is not just about relaxation; it's the foundation for a thriving life filled with energy, focus, and purpose. Readers will learn practical strategies for integrating self-care into their daily routines.
Lead with a centered presence.. “Work With Heart” delves into the power of cultivating inner calm. By fostering this inner peace, readers can become more effective and inspiring leaders who foster connection and collaboration within their teams.
“'Work With Heart' departs from the typical self-help and leadership literature,” says Suatoni. “We challenge the conventional wisdom that emphasizes ‘doing’ over ‘being.’ We believe that by cultivating well-being as the cornerstone of true success, individuals can achieve their goals and flourish in the process, bringing a sense of joy and purpose to everything they do.”
This practical guide is just the beginning of Suatoni and Yuan. Their upcoming book, “Conscious Communication: A Guide to Building Connection, Collaboration, and Community”, delves deeper into fostering meaningful interactions that strengthen relationships and fuel positive change.
This book is available immediately via Amazon starting at $3.99.
About the Authors:
Sarah Suatoni, co-founder and managing partner at AIM, brings a unique perspective to her work. Her background spans therapy, executive coaching, and the arts. Suatoni has spent three decades working with a diverse range of clients, from CEOs to teens. She incorporates mindfulness, Iyengar yoga, and her expertise in emotional intelligence to create transformative experiences for individuals and organizations.
David Yuan, co-founder and managing partner at AIM, is an executive coach passionate about empowering leaders. David's diverse career has spanned tech, media, business, and the arts. He now guides leaders through culture change initiatives, leadership development programs, and social-emotional learning endeavors. David is driven by a deep commitment to serving others and creating a world that fosters well-being for all.
