Strengthening Italy-Africa Ties: Empowering Youth through Cultural Exchange

On 15 April the International Conference on "Fostering Italy-Africa relations: enhancing business and cultural exchange" took place. This significant event was jointly organized by the Fondazione Scuola dei beni e delle attività culturali and ICCROM.

Held in the Auditorium of the National Central Library in Rome, the event aimed to cultivate connections and collaborations between Italy and African nations in the realms of cultural heritage management and creative entrepreneurship.

The conference kicked off with insightful remarks from Vincenzo Trione, President of the Fondazione, and Aruna Francesca Maria Gujral, Director-General of ICCROM. Their words set the tone for a day of dialogue, innovation, and partnership.

Trione’s invocation that “Identity and heritage are two words that are intertwined through secret threads…” emphasized the dynamic and fluid nature of cultural heritage. Rather than viewing it as a static relic of the past, he portrayed it as a vibrant force shaping our present and future. This perspective encourages us to explore the richness of our shared heritage and its potential for positive change.

This sentiment was echoed by ICCROM Director-General, who highlighted the pivotal role of youth in driving positive change and innovation: “By investing in youth, we foster a more innovative, diverse, and interconnected future. By investing in our youth, we accelerate progress, social cohesion and integration and economic growth for our communities”.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was Alessandro De Pedys, Director General for Public and Cultural Diplomacy, and Luigi Diodati, Counsellor, Directorate General for Development Cooperation. Clemente Contestabile, Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister spoke on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. This was followed by Ambassador of South Africa, Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile.