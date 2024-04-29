Enhesa Expands Product Development Strategy to Streamline Global Regulatory and Sustainability Compliance

RegTech Veteran Jordan Schwartz to Lead Initiative as Chief Product Officer

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory content and sustainability intelligence worldwide, today announced a new product development strategy designed to streamline global regulatory and sustainability compliance for multinational corporations. The initiative, which is focused on adding value to customers by aligning and further expanding Enhesa’s product offerings across its EHS Intelligence, Product Intelligence, Sustainable Chemistry, and Corporate Sustainability practices, will be led by Jordan Schwartz, who joins Enhesa as Chief Product Officer.

Working closely with Enhesa’s engineering, artificial intelligence (AI) and commercial teams, Schwartz is charged with building out a cross-functional product management team to scale best practices and build operational alignment across Enhesa’s regulatory content and RegTech offerings. Areas of focus will include streamlining client engagement, accelerating product development workflows and building new products that leverage Enhesa’s unique combination of diverse intelligence and expertise.

“Enhesa has grown rapidly, completing four major acquisitions in the last four years and launching dozens of new offerings, to help our clients keep pace with ever more rigorous global sustainability compliance requirements,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa. “Now, as we further scale those offerings, it is critical that we build complementarity and consistency into our enterprise-wide product mix. With his deep expertise in the RegTech space and proven track record of delivering practical, measurable results, Jordan is ideally suited to help us drive this initiative.”

Based in New York (USA), Schwartz joins Enhesa from ACA Group, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisor in the financial services industry, where he held multiple senior leadership roles over a 20+ year tenure. Most recently, he served as Partner and Head of RegTech Product Management. Prior to that, he was Managing Director, overseeing the company’s global regulatory compliance solutions for hedge fund and asset management clients. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied economics management from Cornell University.

“Enhesa has set itself apart as the world leader in helping multinational corporations address all aspects of sustainability-focused regulatory compliance by putting its clients first and constantly innovating to deliver solutions that help them address incredibly complex challenges,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to working closely with this amazing team to further refine and align those solutions to create a truly worldclass customer experience and help Enhesa to scale even faster.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com