Louisville's Pro Squash Team, the Derby City Colts, Launches Website with Local Web Design & Development Firm, Honeywick

Establishing their presence online and on the courts, the Derby City Colts, Louisville's first pro squash team, has launched a website to share the latest info.
I'm always thrilled to work with a member of the local community and I cannot wait to see what having a team in the National Squash League does for our city.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of the fast-approaching National Squash League (NSL) season, the Derby City Colts, Louisville's first pro squash team, has launched a website where squash fans can support the team and find important NSL information. On the website, fans can find:
-- Derby City Colts Player Roster
-- Individual Player Profiles
-- Official NSL Rules
-- NSL Events and Match Schedule
-- Partners
-- About Page
-- Ticket Purchase
-- Fundraisers and Sponsorship Opportunities
-- Derby City Colts Merchandise for Sale
Being the first official NSL team for Louisville, the Louisville-based creative agency Honeywick was more than excited to help the team design, develop, and brand their website.
“Leading the development of the Derby City Colts website was an exciting moment in my career. I'm always thrilled to work with a member of the local community and I cannot wait to see what having a team in the National Squash League does for our city,” says lead project manager, Samantha Elwood. “I feel honored to be a part of the effort the Derby City Colts have put into establishing themselves in Louisville, Kentucky.”
UP NEXT FOR THE DERBY CITY COLTS
On April 27th, the Derby City Colts are set to play the Atlanta Tornados in the Week 1 matchup in Atlanta, Georgia. However, if Derby City Colts fans do not want to travel to Georgia, they’ll have the opportunity to see the Week 3 matchup against the Nashville Crushers on May 17th, which will be hosted in Louisville. Spectators can find match details like location and time on the Events page and visit the Buy Tickets tab to purchase their seat to see the Derby City Colts players in action.
The Louisville Derby City Colts’ home court is located at the Zenith Squash Academy in the Louisville Boat Club (4200 River Rd, Louisville, KY 40207). The Boat Club is one of several facilities offering squash courts in Louisville, KY, with two singles and one doubles court. The club’s facility is perfect for hosting events with a welcoming atmosphere conducive to both great viewing and socializing.
With a high-energy, success-driven team, the Louisville Derby City Colts have shown incredible potential for the upcoming season. The NSL is thrilled to welcome the Louisville team as one of the six inaugural teams to the league.
ABOUT THE WEBSITE CREATORS, HONEYWICK
Honeywick is a full-service creative firm that specializes in delivering a full range of IT and marketing services. These include but are not limited to:
-- Custom website design and development
-- Software development
-- Branding
-- Graphic design
-- Content creation
-- Logo creation
-- Social media management
-- Google advertisements
-- Digital and print marketing
-- Website hosting
They look forward to playing a key role in the marketing and expansion of the NSL’s brand alongside individual teams, like the Louisville Derby City Colts. Along with their involvement in the IT and marketing for the NSL, Honeywick also enjoys watching and sponsoring the “Fall Classic,” an annual US Squash-sanctioned tournament held each year in Louisville, Kentucky.
