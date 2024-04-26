Submit Release
Quiz: How much do you know about land restoration, desertification and drought resilience?

This year’s World Environment Day, held on 5 June and hosted by Saudi Arabia, focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

Over 2 billion hectares of land are degraded, affecting billions of people and threatening over half of global GDP. As we approach the halfway mark of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, experts say that governments, civil society and the private sector must act urgently to protect and revive ecosystems. Restoration improves livelihoods, lowers poverty, builds resilience to extreme weather and slows the the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

Ahead of World Environment Day, find out how much you know about the biggest crises facing our ecosystems.

