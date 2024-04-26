BP3 GLOBAL INC. WAS ONCE AGAIN RECOGNISED BY CAMUNDA AS A LEADING LIGHT IN THE PROCESS ORCHESTRATION ENVIRONMENT

BP3 GLOBAL ONCE AGAIN RECOGNISED BY CAMUNDA, WAS AWARDED REGIONAL PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR EMEA AND THE MUCH-COVETED PROCESS ORCHESTRATION PARTNER OF THE YEAR.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of the fourth annual Camunda Connect Summit in Berlin, Camunda proudly revealed the distinguished recipients of its Camunda Connect 2024 Partner Awards.BP3 Global stands out among distinguished peers, emerging as the Global Process Orchestration Partner of the Year. BP3’s triumph is built on a relationship that spans many years, and this award is one of many that we have previously been recognized for our ongoing relationship with Camunda.BP3’s position as a Platinum Partner resonates throughout innovation, exec alignment, sales efficacy, and integration skill set, showcasing an unwavering dedication to excellence for BP3 clients.BP3 Global's position extends further, clinching top honours in the highly coveted EMEA Regional Partner of the Year category. Our performance in client service delivery has guided businesses towards heightened levels of process orchestration maturity and strategic automation, culminating in remarkable business value and successes.Our dedication, expertise and relationship with Camunda has been recognised by the following awards:2022 – Camunda Connectivity Award2023 – Camunda Innovation Partner of the Year Award2024 – Process Orchestration Partner of the Year Award2024 – Regional Partner of the Year, EMEA AwardFurthermore, BP3 Global's steadfast commitment shines through in its contributions to Camunda Marketplace, where it has developed and unleashed a suite of Connectors. These invaluable assets empower teams to seamlessly scale their process orchestration endeavours, cementing BP3 Global's position as a vanguard in the realm of digital transformation.Christiana Christenson, Global Vice President Partners at Camunda, said: “Camunda partners demonstrate an above-and-beyond commitment to sharing their expertise and resources. They enable their clients to accelerate process orchestration adoption and maturity and scale their end-to-end automation in order to meet their business and digital transformation goals. We’re proud to collaborate with all of our partners and congratulate this year’s Camunda Connect 2024 Partner Award winners for continuing to generate business value for their clients.”David Brakoniecki, Global Head of Digital Process Automation and Low Code for BP3 emphasized the significance of the Camunda relationship: “We are committed to advancing the use of process orchestration so our clients can achieve executive alignment, scale their digital transformation efforts, and meet their business goals.” He continued, ”Because we believe that if your business matters, your process matters. Our proven track record of success in developing advanced automation programs in combination with Camunda’s innovative platform capabilities enables clients to think strategically and holistically about automation. We’re proud of our work with Camunda and grateful to be recognized as both Process Orchestration and EMEA Regional Partner of the Year.”About Camunda:Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. A common visual language enables seamless collaboration between business and IT teams to design, automate, and improve end-to-end processes with the required speed, scale, and resilience to remain competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone orchestrate business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation.For more information about Camunda, please visit: https://camunda.com/ About BP3 Global, Inc.:Since its establishment in 2007, BP3 Global has been dedicated to crafting and implementing process automation solutions for many leading organizations.At BP3, we go beyond that by offering comprehensive expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including Robotic Process Automation, Digital Process Automation, Process Orchestration, AI-based Intelligent Document Processing, Application Modernization, Decision Automation, and Workload Automation.What sets BP3 apart is our distinctive process-oriented approach, adherence to design-thinking principles, and unparalleled proficiency in the entire spectrum of digital process automation technologies. Our organizational culture emphasizes a commitment to "more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up" in every project we undertake, making us genuinely unique because if your business matters, your process matters.