Tampa Bay Wave Opens Applications for 2024 HealthTech|X Accelerator
Tampa Bay Wave today announces the opening of the applications portal for its inaugural 2024 HealthTech|X Accelerator program.
We are thrilled to open the application process and invite innovative healthtech startups to join us in advancing healthcare technology in our region.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Wave, supported by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), announces the opening of the applications portal for its inaugural 2024 HealthTech|X Accelerator program. Set to officially launch in Tampa on July 22, 2024, this program aims to fuel innovation and support high-potential healthtech startups in Tampa and beyond.
— Linda Olson, CEO Tampa Bay Wave
The HealthTech|X Accelerator, a non-profit world class program with no equity requirement, offers an immersive 90-day experience with one-on-one mentoring, pitch coaching, and investment readiness training.
The program is sponsored in part by The Florida High Tech Corridor and USF Research & Innovation, plus the national law firm of Foley & Lardner and Levo Health. Partners include the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council (EDC) and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation (CAMLS).
"We are thrilled to open the application process and invite innovative healthtech startups to join us in advancing healthcare technology in our region," said Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave.
This initiative also aligns with the broader vision of the Tampa Medical and Research District, a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology anchored by Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. In partnership with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, the district is building an inclusive ecosystem to attract top talent and world-class innovation, serving as a catalyst for job creation and a healthier, more prosperous region.
For more information and to apply, visit https://www.tampabaywave.org/healthtech.
ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 500 tech startups thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals such as Michael and Korrine Fraser, as well as from corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Bank of America, Encore Bank/STi, DeltaAirlines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, DCE Productions, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), EY, Florida Business Development Corporation, Florida Funders, Foley & Lardner, KnowBe4, Kuducom, NextPath Career Partners, Nielsen Foundation, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, Southwest Airlines, St. Petersburg Innovation District, Tampa Bay Ventures, TECO, The Florida High Tech Corridor/USF Research & Innovation, Truist Foundation, USF Health/CAMLS USF Marine Sciences, and Vinik Family Foundation. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the Morrow (formerly Global Accelerator Network) network of accelerators. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org
Dave Jordan
Omni Public
+1 405-706-4855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube