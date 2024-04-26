Kadena Announces Annelise Osborne as Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, US, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadena, the only scalable Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchain, expands its leadership team by onboarding Annelise Osborne as Kadena’s new Chief Business Officer (CBO). With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in finance, credit, real estate, and digital assets, Annelise will be responsible for developing and leading new business initiatives and partnerships across Web3 and beyond.

At Kadena, Annelise’s role as Chief Business Officer is not just a new addition to the team but a strategic move to further propel Kadena’s growth within Web3 ecosystems and adoption with institutional opportunities. Her wealth of institutional experience will be instrumental in shaping Kadena’s future.

Osborne’s appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership abilities and strategic acumen, honed during her tenure at Moody’s, where she spent 12 years, and her previous position as COO of Propellr. Her wealth of experience brings a unique perspective to Kadena, instilling confidence in her ability to drive the company’s growth and success.

Before joining Kadena, Annelise was the Head of Institutional with Arca Labs. She successfully led the team’s work with companies to drive blockchain innovation across strategic partnerships and advisory services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Annelise Osborne as Kadena’s Chief Business Officer. Her extensive leadership experience, years of university-level lectures, and deep involvement in both blockchain and traditional markets position her to bring continued excellence to Kadena’s business operations,” expressed Stuart Popejoy, Kadena’s CEO and Founder.

“As institutions search for secure and scalable blockchains to build regulated digital assets, I’m elated to join Kadena to offer the necessary technology at such a pivotal moment in time as Wall Street embraces the next frontier of finance,” said Annelise Osborne.

Annelise’s extensive experience in financial services is complemented by her upcoming book, “From Hoodies to Suits: Innovating Digital Assets for Traditional Finance” (Wiley Publishing), set to be released this summer. This book, which delves into the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance, is a testament to her thought leadership and her ability to anticipate and navigate industry trends.

About Kadena

Kadena is a blockchain technology company that was founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino, who created JP Morgan’s first blockchain and led the SEC’s Crypto Committee. Kadena is the industry’s only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain. This scalability enables Kadena to deliver infrastructure-grade performance for any blockchain project. Along with our own smart contract language Pact, Kadena’s platform provides the world with the tools and environment to turn ideas and ambitions into reality. Kadena aims to allow for true blockchain mass adoption.