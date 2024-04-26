TSplus Advanced Security: Safeguarding Cloud Environments Against Ransomware Threats

In light of the escalating ransomware activities targeting vulnerable systems globally, the imperative for robust cybersecurity solutions has never been more pressing. TSplus, renowned for its expertise in cybersecurity, demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding remote desktop networks through continuous enhancements to its Advanced Security software.

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent incidents have underscored the critical vulnerabilities present in platforms such as ConnectWise ScreenConnect, leaving organizations susceptible to malicious exploitation. As reported by TechTarget, ransomware gangs, including Black Basta and Bl00dy threat actors, have been observed exploiting these vulnerabilities, posing significant risks to businesses worldwide.



TSplus Enhances Cybersecurity Expertise

Acknowledging TSplus's prowess in cybersecurity, the recent partnership with Kaspersky, a globally recognized cybersecurity and anti-virus provider, stands as a testament to its global recognition. This partnership was formally announced during the First International Cyber Immunity conference hosted by Kaspersky in Dubai, where TSplus was introduced as an official Kaspersky Partner.

During the conference, TSplus President, Dominique Benoit, showcased his expertise in cybersecurity alongside other industry experts and researchers. Focusing on crucial cybersecurity themes such as the Secure by Design approach and the role of software in future innovations, TSplus made a significant impact. Its booth presenting Advanced Security solution for secure workplace infrastructures, attracted a lot of interest. As a result, TSplus was honored with the title of "First Global Cyber Immune Software Partner" during the event.

TSplus Advanced Security: An Effective Response to Modern Cyber Threats

Every day, thousands of companies across the globe embark on deploying Windows VPS or dedicated Windows servers in cloud environments to meet their operational needs. Amidst the convenience of setting up cloud servers and accessing them remotely, lies a hidden peril.

From the moment a cloud hosting company provisions a new server, it becomes a target for malicious actors scouring for vulnerabilities. Automated bots relentlessly probe for open ports, particularly targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) access. Once an exposed system is identified, hackers exploit weak credentials, gaining unauthorized access within minutes.

In response to ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and these growing cybersecurity concerns, TSplus has developed TSplus Advanced Security. This groundbreaking solution is meticulously crafted to fortify cloud-hosted environments against emerging threats, ensuring the highest level of protection for organizations.

TSplus Advanced Security Empowers Users with Proactive Cybersecurity Measures

In the relentless battle against cyber threats, TSplus Advanced Security stands as a beacon of proactive cybersecurity measures. As organizations navigate the complexities of remote access and cloud adoption, investing in robust security solutions becomes indispensable. Cybersecurity is not merely an option; it is an essential aspect of modern IT infrastructure management.

Real-time monitoring and protection offered by TSplus Advanced Security are unparalleled. With the capability to thwart over 40 attempted RDP sessions by hackers in a single day, TSplus ensures cloud-hosted servers remain safeguarded against unauthorized access attempts.

As businesses embrace the digital transformation journey, TSplus remains committed to empowering users with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. With TSplus Advanced Security, organizations can fortify their defenses, ensuring resilience against evolving cyber threats in today's dynamic threat landscape.

For more information, visit https://tsplus.net/advanced-security/. Stay tuned for the forthcoming announcement relating to TSplus's recent recognition and partnership with Kaspersky.

About TSplus: TSplus is a global leader in Remote Access solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes and industries with secure, reliable, and scalable remote access technologies. With a comprehensive suite of products and dedicated customer support, TSplus ensures seamless connectivity and enhanced productivity for its clients worldwide.

