SEIU Local 2: Workers to rally at Java Blend Sunday, launch boycott

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Blend employees terminated by Java Blend earlier this year will be holding a public press conference and rally outside their flagship North St café on Sunday April 28.

WHAT: Press Conference and Rally to launch Java Blend boycott campaign

WHEN: Sunday April 28, 2024 @ 1 pm

WHERE: Java Blend Café at 6027 North St., Halifax

Unless a deal is reached in short order, a boycott of all Java Blend businesses and their products (to be considered hot cargo) will be launched Sunday.

Community leaders will be speaking at the rally, including:

  • Java Blend workers
  • Poet, Journalist, Activist, Professor El Jones
  • Rapper, community-organizer, and newly organized SEIU member, General Khan
  • Actor & director of Mayworks, and Bus Stop Theatre, Sebastian Labelle.

BACKGROUND

Nine Java Blend employees, including the four leaders of a union drive, were illegally terminated on January 23 according to an Unfair Labour Practice complaint filed by the Service Employees International Union. The employer’s conduct has all the hallmarks of an orchestrated campaign of retaliation aimed at crushing workers’ rights, according to the complaint.

For more information please visit https://seiulocal2.ca/campaigns/spill-the-beans-on-java-blend/

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact
Tina Oh | 902-955-9966
toh@seiulocal2.ca


