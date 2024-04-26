Bitget lists Green Bitcoin (GBTC) on Spot via WEB3 Innovation Zone

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Green Bitcoin-based GBTC coin on its spot with massive rewards. This new addition is a part of Bitget’s continuous effort to broaden its trading ecosystem by integrating high potential low cap projects. Deposit and trading for GBTC are currently available, withdrawals will open shortly. Users can now trade GBTC via the GBTC/USDT trading pair link provided on the spot corridor on Bitget.

This listing is part of Bitget’s broader strategy to expand beyond derivatives and include a diverse range of promising coins, particularly those from sectors like Clean energy, RWA, BRC20, SocialFi, GameFi, and AI. The platform’s Innovation Zones have been pivotal in offering users early access to emerging tokens, enhancing their exposure in the cryptospace.

Additionally, Bitget is launching exclusive activities to celebrate the GBTC listing. These include a staking event in PoolX with a total of $60,000 worth of GBTC available for BTC stakers, and a CandyBomb promotion offering $18,000 worth of GBTC across different trading pools. These promotions provide users with incentivized opportunities to benefit from engaging with the new token on the platform.

Green Bitcoin focuses on eco-friendly staking mechanisms that allow users to actively participate in staking while promoting sustainability within the blockchain space. This listing not only expands the range of assets available to Bitget’s users but also aligns with the platform’s objective to support the growth of environmentally conscious digital assets.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platfrom is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

