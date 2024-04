"إي آند الإمارات" تطلق تقريراً حول تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في قطاع الاتصالات

e& UAE unveils multifaceted blueprint for AI strategic application in telco sector and beyond

e& UAE released a new whitepaper, offering a blueprint for navigating the future of telecommunications with artificial intelligence (AI). Titled “Unleashing the Power of AI: How e& UAE is Shaping the Future of AI in Telecommunications and Beyond” it offers an in-depth exploration of e& UAE’s journey towards becoming an AI-driven organisation, significantly contributing to the nation’s digital future. The whitepaper explores e& UAE’s strategic integration of more than 400 AI use cases and 160 machine learning (ML) models across its operations