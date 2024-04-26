Minister Senzo Mchunu visits uThukela District to inspect water infrastructure, 29 to 30 Apr
The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu will visit uThukela District to inspect water infrastructure in the area and engage community members on water and sanitation issues on 29 – 30 April 2024.
He will be joined by representatives from Provincial and Local Governments, senior officials from the department as well as uMngeni – uThukela Water members of the board and senior officials, amongst other dignitaries.
This is part of ongoing and concerted efforts by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to build new water infrastructure and assess the existing one to ensure that it meets the needs and the demands of the communities it services. To this end, Minister Mchunu, will visit Leonardville Pump Station in Ladysmith and continue to interact with Ezakheni community members. This will be followed engagement with Bergville communities the following to round off the visit by the minister.
Upon conclusion to these activities in uThukela, Minister Mchunu will proceed to visit KwaMaphumulo and KwaXimba communities on 01 and 02 May respectively.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
29 April 2024
Leonardville Pump Station Oversight at 10:30
Stakeholder and Community engagement
Venue: Ezakheni Community Hall
Time: 14h00
30 April 2024
Stakeholder and Community Engagements
Venue: Bergville Sports Complex
Time: 10h00
Venue: Fordeville Community Hall
Time: 14h00
For confirmations, please contact:
Andile Tshona
Cell: 082 407 1143
E-mail: tshonaa@dws.gov.za.
For more information, contact
Wisane Mavasa
Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
Cell: 060 561 8935
E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Spokesperson for the Ministry
Cell: 076 523 0085