Minister Senzo Mchunu visits uThukela District to inspect water infrastructure, 29 to 30 Apr

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu will visit uThukela District to inspect water infrastructure in the area and engage community members on water and sanitation issues on 29 – 30 April 2024.

He will be joined by representatives from Provincial and Local Governments, senior officials from the department as well as uMngeni – uThukela Water members of the board and senior officials, amongst other dignitaries.

This is part of ongoing and concerted efforts by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to build new water infrastructure and assess the existing one to ensure that it meets the needs and the demands of the communities it services. To this end, Minister Mchunu, will visit Leonardville Pump Station in Ladysmith and continue to interact with Ezakheni community members. This will be followed engagement with Bergville communities the following to round off the visit by the minister.

Upon conclusion to these activities in uThukela, Minister Mchunu will proceed to visit KwaMaphumulo and KwaXimba communities on 01 and 02 May respectively.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

29 April 2024

Leonardville Pump Station Oversight at 10:30

Stakeholder and Community engagement

Venue: Ezakheni Community Hall

Time: 14h00

30 April 2024

Stakeholder and Community Engagements

Venue: Bergville Sports Complex

Time: 10h00

Venue: Fordeville Community Hall

Time: 14h00

For confirmations, please contact:

Andile Tshona

Cell: 082 407 1143

E-mail: tshonaa@dws.gov.za.

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Spokesperson for the Ministry

Cell: 076 523 0085