Digipharm Granted US Patent for Groundbreaking Technology in Value-Based Healthcare Procurement

Digipharm granted US patent for its 'computer system and method for determining the efficacy of a medical treatment for a medical condition'

DigiPharm (DGH:DGH)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiPharm, a leading innovator in value-based healthcare procurement solutions, today announced the issuance of a US patent for its 'Computer system and method for determining the efficacy of a medical treatment for a medical condition'. This technology is a cornerstone of DigiPharm's revolutionary platform that utilises smart contracting and blockchain technology.

“We are incredibly proud to be awarded this US patent, a significant milestone for DigiPharm and the future of healthcare procurement,” said Ahmed Abdulla, CEO at DigiPharm. “This patent strengthens our ability to deliver a platform that ensures efficient, data-driven decision-making for value-based procurement, improved patient outcomes and cost savings for global healthcare systems.”

DigiPharm's patented system addresses a critical challenge in healthcare procurement: objectively assessing the effectiveness of treatments. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-world data, the platform provides a more accurate picture of treatment efficacy, empowering healthcare providers to make informed procurement choices.

Key benefits of Digipharm's platform include:

Improved Accuracy: Objective assessment of treatment efficacy leading to better procurement decisions.

Enhanced Transparency: The platform fosters trust and accountability within the healthcare ecosystem.

Streamlined Processes: Smart contracts automate tasks, saving time and resources.

DigiPharm's Reimburse platform is in use across the UK, Africa and GCC region and utilised by healthcare payers, providers and manufacturers.

About Digipharm

DigiPharm is a health technology company based in the UK, Saudi Arabia & Switzerland, dedicated to transforming healthcare procurement and patient engagement. Their platforms and services facilitate outcome-based contracts between payers, providers, and manufacturers as an independent third party. The Reimburse platform streamlines the setup, monitoring and processing of value-based contracts (enabling payment for health technologies or services based on performance), reducing administrative burden and optimising resource allocation. Their DigiHealth patient engagement ecosystem empowers patients to provide feedback on treatments to inform the evaluation of health technologies and services. These platforms are underpinned by blockchain technology ensuring transparency, security, and reliability.