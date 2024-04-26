EU-funded programme on advanced learning and training for Belarusians looking for programme leader

The Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPMA) is looking for a Programme Leader to work with EU-funded ‘Advanced Learning and Training (SALT)’ action covering three projects EU-SALT I, SALT II and SALT III.

The projects are implemented within the framework of the ‘EU4Belarus: Reinforcing Resilience and Democratisation’ programme. The programme aims to promote mobility and people-to-people contacts for Belarusian youth, academics and professionals to benefit from access to higher education and opportunities for lifelong-learning that are compliant with the EU standards and values.

The programme leader will be based in Vilnius, Lithuania, with partly remote work possibility.

The remuneration is €4,000-5,000 per month depending on your competencies and experience (including all employment related taxes).

The applicant should have a University degree in the fields related to the Programme (project management, education, other), minimum 10 years of general professional experience and at least five years of experience in Programme management, preferably in the areas of youth, education, human capital development, scholarship and fellowship schemes, and university management.

C1 Level of English and B2/C1 knowledge of Russian are also required. Good understanding of Belarusian, Lithuanian and EU higher education systems will be considered as an asset.

The deadline for applications is 20 May.

