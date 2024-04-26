High Performance Computer Services Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Boost Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with High Performance Computer Services, a leading managed service security provider headquartered in Kentucky, USA.

This partnership will help High Performance Computer Services's clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, High Performance Computer Services has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Email is crucial for business communications. At High Performance Computer Services, we understand this and are making investments to not only secure email but ensuring deliverability for our clients email communications. Our partnership with EasyDmarc will provide us with the tools we need to not just accomplish this task but to monitor email deliverability going forward and alert us to any issues that might arise," said Nathan Parks, CEO of High Performance Computer Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome High Performance Computer Services to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About High Performance Computer Services

High Performance Computer Services have been providing Managed IT Support and Hosted VoIP Phone systems to the Tri-State since 2005.

www.highpcs.com



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.

www.easydmarc.com