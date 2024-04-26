Backblaze and Parablu partner to enhance the Microsoft 365 ecosystem with affordable backups and immutability
Customers, partners, and MSPs can leverage the leading online backup solution while adding secure, fast data protection and cyber-resiliency.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu announced today a new partnership with Backblaze, a leading specialized storage cloud, enabling businesses reliant on the Microsoft M365 ecosystem with a more secure and easy storage solution for their operations’ critical data.
Many businesses rely on productivity and collaboration suites to run their business, but often, their data is backed up by the same services, producing a single point of failure. By integrating Backblaze as a storage tier outside of Azure for customers using tools like M365, OneDrive, Exchange, Teams, and/or SharePoint, Parablu is providing its customers with cloud storage that is easy to use, highly affordable at one-fifth the cost of legacy providers, secured with immutable backups, and high-performing with industry-leading small file uploads.
B2 Cloud Storage’s benefits will now be available to all Parablu customers and partners, especially those M365 customers with many small M365 e-mails, SharePoint items, and OneDrive files. Users can expect to see significantly faster upload speeds for smaller files without any change to durability, availability, or pricing. The faster data upload bolsters security and enhances data protection by securing data in the offsite backup faster, limiting the time that the data is vulnerable.
“Our partnership with Parablu validates our commitment to provide customers with secure, scalable, and affordable data protection and management solutions,” said David Ngo, Chief Product Officer at Backblaze. “We share Parablu’s passion for protecting data in M365 and look forward to serving more businesses in this space as we coordinate our efforts.”
Backblaze’s ability to enable immutable storage is a welcome benefit to all Parablu customers, especially those with multi-national and data sovereignty requirements. Further benefits of the partnership include granular management of M365 items and individual files, instant Cyber-Resiliency, Anomaly-Detection and Ransomware Alert and Recovery, and simplistic administration for storage and data management. Additionally, users can also use Backblaze as a storage target enabling ease of migration to newer and different operating systems.
Parablu’s Chief Strategy Officer / CTO, Randy De Meno added; “Partnering with Backblaze offers our customers a secure, cost-efficient storage alternative. We’ve witnessed a growing demand for secure, fast, and affordable storage that compliments public cloud storage and we look forward to continued innovation with Backblaze.”
The joint solution is available for customers today. Businesses currently using Parablu or Backblaze can easily add the additional platform as the companies’ technical documentation outlines. Backblaze shared more about the partnership on their blog.
About Parablu
As pioneers in data security and enterprise cloud migration, Parablu specializes in cutting-edge solutions, empowering organizations to embrace the cloud confidently with state-of-the-art security infrastructure. Led by a team of seasoned experts boasting a stellar three-decade track record, Parablu is committed to engineering world-class solutions that have earned the trust of thousands of enterprises globally. Parablu’s groundbreaking technology, BluKrypt™, creates a secure haven within the customer’s chosen cloud storage – exclusively under CUSTOMER control.
Parablu seamlessly integrates with end-user storage subscriptions like OneDrive and Google Drive. Customers can save up to 70% on TCO without compromising security. For better insights into BluVault, request a demo. This interactive session will provide a comprehensive overview of BluVault's features, functionalities, and potential benefits tailored to your specific needs.
