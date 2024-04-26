Elephant Robotics Enhances Customer Connections at International Tech Exhibitions and Delves into UK Tech Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst a surge in international technology exhibitions, Elephant Robotics remains at the forefront of innovation, actively showcasing its creations worldwide while engaging with customers to understand local markets. In March, Elephant Robotics embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom to explore the latest advancements in robotics technology. Following this exploration, in April, the company made a resounding impact by participating in 3 prestigious technology events: the 20th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) 2024, the 2nd InnoEX, and the 61st Higher Education Expo China. These high-profile events served as pivotal platforms for Elephant Robotics to not only showcase its innovations but also to strengthen its foothold in the global technology landscape.
Elephant Robotics embarked on a journey to the United Kingdom from March 18th to March 27th to explore the latest advancements in robotics technology. During this trip, the company's vice president, Hunter Chen, and sales representative from Elephant Robotics visited various destinations, including the Eureka Robotics Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University, where they gained insights into the utilization of semi-humanoid robot, myBuddy, and gathered feedback. Additionally, they attended prominent events like the Robotics and Automation, IntraLogisteX, Sustainable Supply Chain Exhibition to stay updated on the latest developments in the UK's robotics field.
The expedition provided Elephant Robotics with invaluable insights into the UK's tech landscape, including understanding the country's incentive policies and identifying potential opportunities for future collaborations. Furthermore, the company explored various aspects of the UK market and forged partnerships with several enterprises, laying the groundwork for future endeavors.
Additionally, Elephant Robotics had a strong presence in Hong Kong by participating in 2 concurrent exhibitions: the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and InnoEX. Both events arehighly respected in the technology field, with the former highlighting the latest global electronics and the latter focusing on innovative smart solutions and cutting-edge technologies across different sectors. These exhibitions allowed Elephant Robotics to engage with industry leaders, innovators, technology enthusiasts, and global companies, collectively shaping the future of technology.
At these 2 exhibitions, Elephant Robotics displayed a wide range of robots that impressed visitors from different industries. The displayed products included the universal wheeled humanoid robot, Mercury X1, the popular 6 DOF collaborative robot myCobot Series, the compact 6 DOF cobot mechArm 270, and the completely upgraded professional 6 DOF robot arm myCobot Pro 630, alongside the versatile myAGV 2023. Additionally, their bionic lifelike robotic companion pets stole the spotlight, including robot cat MarsCat, robot cat metaCat, robot dog metaDog, and their upcoming robot panda metaPanda, all exhibiting remarkable behaviors and interactive functions that captivated expo attendees. These lifelike robotic pets mimic real pets in behavior and appearance, responding to touch and emitting sounds, offering a realistic experience for those seeking companionship and emotional support.
The exhibitions attracted a large crowd, with over 1500 visitors engaging with Elephant Robotics's robot products. Throughout the exhibition, Elephant Robotics' booths remained hubs of activity, drawing in a steady stream of fans eager to witness the latest advancements in robotics technology. Of particular interest was the wheeled humanoid robot, Mercury X1, boasting 19 DOF and equipped with a high-performance mobile base composed of the dual-arm 7 DOF semi-humanoid robot, Mercury B1. It's powered by NVIDIA Jetson Xavier and Jetson Nano dual controllers, making it versatile for various industries like education, research, service, and VR teleoperation.
At the InnoEX Shenzhen Pavilion Roadshows and the Shenzhen Industrial Reception Room forums, Elephant Robotics' sales manager, Mr. Chen, provided insights into the company's products and technologies, emphasizing their vision of "Enjoy Robots World." The presentation garnered admiration and attention from the on-site audience. Through participation in this event, Elephant Robotics gained insights into official policies, investment, and financing policies in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as recent technological innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, and green energy, laying the groundwork for exploring collaborations with more enterprises.
Moving on to China mainland, at the 61st Higher Education Expo China, Elephant Robotics showcased a series of innovative collaborative robots, emphasizing the Mercury humanoid series and the multi-modal ROS mobile compound robot LIMO Cobotjointly developed with AligeX Robotics. Their showcased products and application cases gained widespread recognition, attracting numerous professors, teachers, and representatives from prominent higher education institutions. Particularly, the Mercury X1 humanoid robot demonstrated its proficiency in indoor Stag grasping and SLAM navigation, alongside the random point recognition and placement transport of the LIMO Cobot, providing valuable insights into integrating such solutions into diverse educational environments, especially for STEM education.
On the final day of the exhibition, Elephant Robotics proudly co-hosted the 2024 Humanoid Robots Development and Challenges Symposium in collaboration with Fuzhou University. Dr. Hu Zheng and Dr. Zhu Hongwu discussed the definition, key technologies, and challenges of humanoid robots, emphasizing their promising future. Amidst the symposium, representatives from Elephant Robotics engaged in profound discussions with educators, university leaders, and expert scholars from diverse educational and vocational institutions, exploring the future trajectory of humanoid robot development. Elephant Robotics' CEO, Joey Song, personally demonstrated the human-robot collaborative training using their latest myArm M&C series robot controlling the wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, sparking interest among attendees. Henry Lin, the vice president of product, explored the company's product line, advanced technologies, and practical applications of embodied intelligence in humanoid robots from an industrial perspective. This event showcased Elephant Robotics' steadfast commitment and progress in advancing humanoid robotics technology for industrialization and practical application.
Elephant Robotics has effectively shared its innovative robotic solutions worldwide by actively participating in various market events. With a steadfast commitment to understanding market demands and the evolving landscape of robot development, it is devoted to providing everyone with the opportunity to enjoy robots world. By continuously innovating, interacting with customers and partners, and learning from local markets, Elephant Robotics reaffirms its dedication to innovation, collaboration, and global outreach. These efforts have not only strengthened Elephant Robotics' connections with maker communities, higher education institutions, laboratories, and technology companies but have also facilitated the continuous expansion of its global distributor network.
