Handal’s Roofing Installs Replacement Siding for Homeowners
Handal’s Roofing is a leading local roofing company serving homeowners and businesses in Houston and the surrounding areas.FRIENDSWOOD, TX, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for durable and aesthetically pleasing home exteriors rises, Handal’s Roofing emerges as a leader in the industry by offering replacement siding installations for homeowners. The company proudly provides Hardie board siding, a trendsetting solution known for its longevity, versatility, and affordability.
Hardie board siding stands out for its remarkable resemblance to traditional siding materials such as wood lapboards, cedar shingles, and wood shake siding. Homeowners can customize their exteriors with diverse textures and colors, providing unparalleled design flexibility.
A key feature of Hardie board siding is its exceptional fire resistance. This innovative material, composed of 90 percent sand and cement, offers homeowners peace of mind, knowing their homes are protected against fire hazards.
Furthermore, Handal’s Roofing ensures that homeowners are equipped to withstand extreme weather conditions. Whether facing the wrath of a hurricane or the fury of a summer hailstorm, Hardie board siding has proven its resilience time and again, making it a reliable choice for homeowners seeking long-lasting protection for their homes.
With its unmatched durability, versatility, and affordability, Hardie board siding emerges as the preferred choice for homeowners looking to enhance the appearance and resilience of their exteriors.
For more information about its replacement siding services, visit the Handal’s Roofing website or call 346-NEW-ROOF.
