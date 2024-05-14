UFirst Credit Union Wins Best of State & USA Today's Top Workplaces Accolades
UFirst Credit Union: 7-Time Best of State Winner! Recognized for Mortgage Banking, Employee Relations, and Top Workplace by USA Today 2024SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFirst Credit Union has been honored with the prestigious Best of State accolades for Mortgage Banking and Employee Relations and recognized as a USA Today Top Workplaces recipient for 2024. With this latest recognition, UFirst solidifies its standing as a seven-time Best of State winner, highlighting its unwavering commitment to exceptional service and employee satisfaction.
UFirst's success in mortgage banking highlights its dedication to navigating the challenges of an unpredictable housing market and high mortgage loan rates. Despite these obstacles, UFirst remained steadfast in its mission to empower members to achieve their homeownership dreams through innovative solutions and personalized support.
Derek Knowlton, Chief Marketing Officer, adds, "Despite an unstable market in 2023, we made homeownership possible for many who no longer viewed this as an option. Our unique loan products paved the way for more community members to achieve their dream of owning a home."
The Best of State award for Employee Relations underscores UFirst's commitment to fostering a workplace environment where employees feel valued, secure, and fulfilled. By prioritizing employee satisfaction and engagement, UFirst has cultivated a culture of excellence that translates into enhanced service delivery and member satisfaction.
In addition to its Best of State accolades, UFirst has been recognized as a USA Today Top Workplaces honoree, a testament to its exemplary workplace practices and employee-centric initiatives. This national recognition underscores UFirst's commitment to making a positive difference for every team member daily.
Jack Buttars, President of UFirst Credit Union, expresses pride in the credit union's achievements: "We put our members first, invest in our community, and create an environment where our employees feel secure, fulfilled, and appreciated. Winning these awards proves that it truly is better here."
For more information about UFirst Credit Union, visit ufirstcu.com.
About UFirst Credit Union: UFirst Credit Union is a leading financial institution dedicated to improving its members’ economic well-being with top-notch service. As a seven-time winner of the Best of State award and a USA Today Top Workplaces honoree, UFirst Credit Union is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of its members and the community.
