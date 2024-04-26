First Internationally Accredited Leadership Management Course Launched in Mauritius
C.I.T. now offers the first globally recognized leadership management course with a government refund scheme. It promises top leadership training.
The fundamental purpose of CIT is learning, not teaching. Here, you learn how to learn.”CALEBASSES, PAMPLEMOUSSES, MAURITIUS, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Leadership Management course has been announced in Mauritius, which is internationally accredited and the first of its kind in the region. Developed in accordance with ICM standards and approved by the MQA, this course adheres to globalized quality standards. CIT has taken a pioneering initiative to develop and launch this course that aims to benefit individuals and organizations across the country. With its focus on international best practices, the course is expected to attract a diverse range of participants from different sectors and backgrounds
Participants will have access to a comprehensive curriculum that combines experimental and industrial approaches. The curriculum is taught by industry experts and includes theoretical knowledge and practical exercises based on real-world business challenges. This course is ideal for managers, team leaders, and professionals aspiring for leadership roles.
The course covers all leadership and management topics such as communication, critical thinking, decision-making, change management, and strategic planning. Participants will acquire practical skills through case studies, group discussions, and simulations. Upon successful completion, participants will receive an internationally recognized certification.
CIT has a financial aid mechanism in place to assist eligible participants. The course is eligible for government support schemes like HRDC refunds of up to 75% and UN Education support.
The Leadership Management course is now available for enrollment, with classes commencing 4th May 2024. The course features a nominal fee structure with promotions available for early registrants. For more information related to this course, visit this Leadership Skills course of Confederation of International Talents Ltd.
"We've devoted our full effort to this course creation and finally it is recognized globally. We are excited to raise the bar for executive education in Mauritius with an internationally accredited program. Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to ensure the highest quality of content and delivery. This course is research-backed, practical skills-oriented, and highly effective for both individual and organizational success”, says Mrs. Deepika Panchoo, the Director of CIT.
About Confederation of International Talents (CIT):
The Confederation of International Talents (CIT) is a reputable institute for education and professional training in Mauritius. CIT offers internationally accredited programs in leadership, Business Management, Hospitality and Tourism Management, digital marketing, and other high-demand skills. With state-of-the-art training, education facilities, and industry-leading instructors, CIT is committed to empowering students, professionals, and organizations with growth, creativity, and success.
