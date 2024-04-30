BREAKING NEWS: The Diversity Visa Program winners will be announced on May 4th, 2024

Live and work in the United States - Apply for your Diversity Visa Today

The US GREEN CARD OFFICE proudly announces the release of the DV-2025 program results, inspiring people worldwide to realize their American Dream.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Participants of the Diversity Visa Program in the United States are urged to check their selection status immediately after the announcement on May 4th, 2024. If selected, promptly submit the DS-260 form online to secure an invitation for the Visa interview at the American Embassy. This crucial step cannot be delayed, as it is essential for progressing within the Diversity Visa Program in 2024.

For those who have utilized US GREEN CARD OFFICE's (USGCO) paid submission service, rest easy; an email notification and a personal call from one of the immigration experts from USGCO will inform all applicants about their selection and guide them through the next steps of filing the DS-260 error-free.

However, applicants who opted for the free service must proactively check their status using the free Green Card Program Winner Checking System or through the official US government website, dvprogram.state.gov. Due to anticipated high traffic, alternatives such as the free winner checking system from the US Green Card Office are recommended, as the government site may experience delays or may not respond from time to time.

A Second Chance Awaits: Preparing for DV-2026

Not a winner this year? Don’t lose heart. The registration for the DV-2026 program is open now, with an expected deadline in October/November 2024. Now is the perfect time to prepare and submit an error-free application through www.usgreencardoffice.com/apply

Why Enter the Diversity Visa Program?

The Diversity Visa Program offers up to 55,000 visas annually to individuals from countries with low immigration rates to the United States. The chance of winning a Green Card through this program is significantly favorable compared to other lotteries, falling between 1:20 to 1:75 depending on the applicant's country. This offers a substantial opportunity for many, with the benefits of permanent residency, access to education, and the path to U.S. citizenship.

Benefits of Holding a Green Card:

Permanent Legal Status: Live and work permanently in the United States of America.

Educational Opportunities: Access higher education to secure a great future.

Freedom of Travel: Enter and leave the USA without restrictions.

Social Security Benefits: Eligibility for benefits upon retirement.

Pathway to Citizenship: Opportunity to apply for U.S. citizenship after meeting residency requirements.

About US GREEN CARD OFFICE:

US GREEN CARD OFFICE provides comprehensive support for potential immigrants through the Diversity Visa Program, from application submission to the final stages of obtaining a Green Card. For more details, visit our website at www.usgreencardoffice.com or give one of our friendly immigration experts a call on +1 646 564 5615

