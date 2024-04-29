Hygienic Pumps And Valves Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Hygienic Pumps And Valves Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Hygienic Pumps And Valves Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hygienic pumps and valves market size is predicted to reach $3.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.
The growth in the hygienic pumps and valves market is due to the rising demand for dairy products. North America region is expected to hold the largest hygienic pumps and valves market share. Major players in the hygienic pumps and valves market include Alfa Laval AB, Lone Star Fund, Group Aktiengesellschaft, ITT Inc., Evoguard GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co.
Hygienic Pumps And Valves Market Segments
By Pump Type: Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, Other Pump Types
By Valve Type: Single-Seat Valves, Double-Seat Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Control Valves, Other Valve Types
By Material Type: Stainless Steel, Copper, Bronze
By Hygiene Class: Aseptic, Standard, Ultraclean
By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics, Fine Chemistry, Other Applications
By Geography: The global hygienic pumps and valves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Hygienic pumps and valves are designed to satisfy unique requirements for industrial production processes for purity and hygiene. These smooth pumps are used for regular cleaning with acids and bases. A hygienic centrifugal pump is also a type of centrifugal pump used to maintain the purity of the product without the risk of contamination.
