Positive Momentum Appoints Stephen Fowler as Partner
Positive Momentum, a leading consultancy specialising in organisational change and performance improvement, appointment Stephen Fowler as a new Partner.LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Positive Momentum, a leading consultancy specialising in organisational change and performance improvement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Fowler as a new Partner. With his extensive experience in sales management and a proven track record of driving business growth in both the UK and in the Far East, Fowler brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.
Fowler joins Positive Momentum with over 25 years of experience in sales and business development. He has held various leadership roles in both large corporations and start-ups, successfully driving revenue growth and building strong client relationships. His expertise in sales strategy, team management, and market expansion will be a valuable asset to the consultancy.
"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the Positive Momentum team," said Matt Crabtree, founder and principle partner of Positive Momentum. "His unique blend of sales acumen, and leadership experience across diverse cultures and geographies will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate the complexities of organisational change and drive meaningful, sustainable results."
Throughout his career, Fowler has developed a deep understanding of the critical factors that drive organisational success, including commitment, continuous improvement, effective communication, and stakeholder management. He is passionate about leveraging these insights to help individuals, teams, and organisations achieve their full potential.
"I am excited to join the extremely talented team at Positive Momentum and contribute to the firm's mission of driving positive change and delivering exceptional results for our clients, both in Southeast Asia and the UK" said Fowler. "I look forward to collaborating with our clients, drawing on my diverse experiences, and supporting them in their pursuit of excellence and growth."
About Positive Momentum Positive Momentum is a consultancy that helps organisations navigate change and achieve sustainable performance improvement. With a team of experienced consultants and a proven track record of success, Positive Momentum partners with clients to develop and implement tailored strategies that drive measurable results. Headquartered in London, UK, Positive Momentum serves clients globally across a range of industries. To learn more, visit https://positivemomentum.com/.
Rachel Stallion
Positive Momentum
+44 7771 934689
email us here