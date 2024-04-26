Mystery Adventure "Zombie Police" Gameplay Footage Released - Sneak Peek of Chapter 1
"Zombie Police" trial gameplay footage released on YouTube. A mystery adventure featuring a mismatched detectives. Chapter 1 to be available for free in June.KYOTO, JAPAN, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhiro Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) have released a gameplay footage of the trial version of the mystery adventure game "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" on Lobstudio YouTube channel.
This video is a full recording of the "Zombie Police" trial version that was exhibited at "The CREATORS," a creator exchange event held in Japan on April 19th and 20th.
You can check out the actual game screen and a portion of the scenario from "Chapter 1: The Namino Hotel Fall Case."
During the Steam Next Fest in June 2024, the entire Chapter 1 will be available for free.
- Gameplay Teaser (JP Text, EN/CN Subs)
https://youtu.be/4oUkCYV-Ggg
*Please note that the actual game will display the text in the language selected by the player.
"Zombie Police" offers a fresh take on the mystery adventure genre, pairing a rookie human detective with a senior zombie detective. This unlikely duo must work together to solve crimes, resulting in a unique blend of humor, intrigue, and the supernatural.
The game boasts meticulously crafted character illustrations and richly detailed background art. The intricately designed environments are brought to life through subtle animations, immersing players in a captivating world that begs to be explored.
- Product
Game Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"
Genre: Mystery Adventure Game
Release Date: Summer 2024
Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese
Platform: PC
Steam store page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825070/Zombie_Police/
Tsuyoshi Manabe
Lobstudio Inc.
zombiepolice@lobstudio.biz
