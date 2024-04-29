EBRD Community Initiative Will Match Eligible Donations to Build Recreation Area for Child & Family Center by COAF
A new collaboration between COAF and the EBRD Community Initiative to build an outdoor recreation area at the Child & Family Center in Armavir.
The region of Armavir has one of the highest poverty rates in the country. This and the lack of services available leaves a large number of children without access to early childhood education.”YEREVAN, ARMENIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce a new collaboration between the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Community Initiative to build an outdoor recreation area at the Child & Family Center (CFC) in Myasnikyan, Armavir.
— Liana Ghaltaghchyan, CEO at COAF
The EBRD Community Initiative provides a framework for the engagement of EBRD staff and the institution in charitable activities in the countries where the EBRD invests. The EBRD Community Initiative is generously matching up to EUR 50,000 in donations towards this initiative, which aims to create a safe and vibrant space for 300-400 children aged 3-6 on a yearly basis.
The CFC in Myasnikyan is part of COAF's multifaceted approach to establishing inclusive learning environments and providing essential psychosocial support to underserved, rural families. This project will contribute to the holistic development and well-being of children and families in the region.
"The region of Armavir has one of the highest poverty rates in the country. This and the lack of services available leaves a large number of children without access to early childhood education and development services and activities," said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, CEO at COAF. "The playground will not only promote physical development and social interaction but also foster inclusivity and community cohesion for children and their families."
The project aligns with COAF's mission to empower communities and improve the lives of vulnerable children across Armenia. By supporting this initiative, donors will have a direct impact on enhancing the well-being and future prospects of children in Myasnikyan and surrounding regions.
About COAF
The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, as well as social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to over 82 villages and communities across the country with an investment of more than $70 million, impacting well over 100,000 people across rural Armenia.
