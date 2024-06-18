Explore What’s New: A Dive Into Revizto's New Features
Revizto, a leading integrated collaboration platform for building information modelling (BIM) and digital project delivery, has announced the release of Revizto 5.14. This update comes packed with significant enhancements, including detailed AR overlay of real-world components, generation of printable QR codes to link with their digital twins, the ability to customize your own custom issue statuses, and more.
Discover Revizto 5.14 new features:
Augmented Reality (AR): The new AR feature enables real-time comparison of installed systems with the original 3D models, ensuring accuracy and avoiding costly errors. Users can visualize hidden objects in AR, uncover structures and pipes, and address issues on-site.
QR Code Generation: The QR code feature streamlines construction workflows and simplifies issue tracking. You can generate printable QR codes directly in Revizto, and then attach the codes to real-world objects to establish a connection with their digital twins. A scan reveals detailed model info, aiding in quality control and installation verification.
Custom Issue Statuses: You can now create custom statuses in Revizto and tailor your workflows to suit your needs. Additionally, you can create various issue types, allowing different workflows for distinct issue types within a single project.
Auto Create Issues for Clashes in Specific Locations: Now, you will be able to automatically create issues and coordinate clashes in a specific area of a project and incrementally expose more issues as the teams move through the design and development of the project.
Better Visuals for 3D: 3D visuals have been enhanced in a number of ways. Firstly, flickering in overlapping models is eliminated. Secondly, shadows are now displayed even when the section cut is enabled. Lastly, the improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion algorithm adds more depth to pictures through subtle shadows on the edges of objects.
Support for New Versions of Authoring Tools: Revizto 5.14 supports the latest versions of Archicad, Vectorworks, and Rhino.
Revizto 5.14 is now available for current license holders and for demo purposes. To explore these features and more, download/update Revizto 5.14 now.
