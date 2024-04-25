Panoramic Perspectives

Los Angeles panoramas offer some of the most breathtaking views on the planet, seamlessly blending opulence and natural splendor. The reality of waking up to the gentle hues of sunrise cascading over the city or being greeted by the panoramic vista of a sparkling Pacific coastline stretching as far as the eye can see is inspiring. These estates aren’t just homes; they’re dreams where you can escape the crowded city and immerse yourself in the beauty of the world.

But it’s not just about the scenery; it’s about the lifestyle that comes with it. Entertaining guests against the backdrop of a setting sun, hosting elegant soirées under a canopy of stars, or simply unwinding with a glass of fine wine, the beauty of your surroundings is ethereal. These views aren’t just picturesque—they’re transformative, enriching, and truly captivating.

In and around Los Angeles, views aren’t just a feature; it’s an experience—an ever-changing canvas that evolves with the passage of time, offering new delights and discoveries with each rising and setting of the sun. It’s a reminder of the boundless wonders that await and what may lie behind each unique door.

Whether perched atop a cliffside overlooking the majestic expanse of the ocean or nestled on the Malibu sand staring into the horizon, these vistas provide a constant source of awe and wonder. They invite you to pause and marvel at the sheer magnificence of the world around you.

1247 Roberto Lane. Represented by Stuart Vetterick. Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

On Roberto Lane is a spectacular ocean view property. One of the best in the prestigious Bel-Air area, amidst the city’s most celebrated estates, this gated Mediterranean view home offers unparalleled scale and luxurious amenities. Every living space boasts sweeping views of the city lights, ocean, and mountains.

9344 Nightingale Drive. Represented by David Kramer, Andrew Buss, and Ruby Fay. Photo Credit: Virtually Here Studios.

An architectural masterpiece in a class of its own, 9344 Nightingale caters to discerning appreciators and connoisseurs of fine design. At its essence, the residence is a livable work of art envisioned by award-winning architect Zoltan Pali and internationally renowned custom builder Dugally Oberfeld. A symphony of architectural brilliance which embodies ingenuity and excellence at its highest form. Perched atop a private promontory in the prestigious Bird Streets, this remarkable 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom estate is enveloped in sweeping vistas of Los Angeles from the snow-capped San Gabriel mountains to the sunny California coastline.

1443 Devlin Drive. Represented by Levik Stephan and Anita Stephan. Photo Credit: Noel Kleinman.

Live the Hollywood dream in this iconic 1960s architectural gem perched above the Sunset Strip, once graced by the likes of Christina Aguilera, Liza Minnelli, and Jack Haley Jr. Designed by the celebrated modernist architect Harry Gesner, hailed for his “soaring designs celebrating California’s dramatic landscape.” Sweeping panoramic vistas encompass downtown LA, the sprawling city, and the Pacific Ocean.

21606 Pacific Coast Highway. Represented by Stuart Vetterick. Photo Credit: Tyler Hogan.

This extraordinary combination of architectural quality, style, and character makes this property a rare find on Malibu’s highly coveted La Costa Beach. Situated on an oversized 60′ wide lot, it boasts truly exceptional details and privacy rarely found in Malibu beach houses. The layout effortlessly adapts and accommodates anything from a quiet weekend with a loved one to a full house of family and friends. The primary bedroom suite is a dream oceanfront retreat with a fireplace and a separate office/den. A truly exceptional and very special property.

