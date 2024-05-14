Charlee.ai Platform Selected by Illinois Casualty Company (ICC)

ICC will use Charlee.ai to reduce litigation and severity and improve customer service from insights Charlee.ai produces from unstructured and structured data

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry, announced today that Illinois Casualty Company (ICC) selected the Charlee.ai platform for P&C claims.

"We were looking for a way to continually improve our claims performance and met the Charlee.ai team at a conference. We did a proof of concept (POC) with Charlee.ai and the results were very favorable. We could see the immediate value of Charlee.ai and the way it can improve a variety of aspects of our claims operation," said Jamie Flowers, Senior Legal Counsel - Litigation Manager, ICC. Jamie added, “We also value the experience and knowledge of the Charlee.ai team as they have assisted in helping us to see how we can re-prioritize our work and utilize the unique insights that Charlee.ai provides.”

“We offer the POCs free because we know we can prove our value. As a product with over 50,000 pre-built and pre-trained insights from over 55 million claims,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO & Founder, Charlee.ai, “and with pre-defined and configurable dashboards featuring a variety of KPIs for severity and litigation predictions we help companies like ICC lower costs, improve reserve management, risk selection and potential fraud.”

Charlee was awarded another patent for extracting unstructured data insights using semantic analysis and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Insurance carriers need insights such as predictions, patterns and internal benchmarking as a starting point. Charlee claim level deep insights add context to the predictions making them very relevant and valuable for increasing workflow efficiencies. Our pre-trained insights are supplemented wherever possible with 3rd party and benchmark data, including data from documents such as claim notes, emails, text documents, medical bills, police reports, research, inspection reports, invoices, voice recordings, news media, letters of representation, demand letters, among many others.

Charlee.ai’s methodology and patented NLP of unstructured data provides proven results. Any insurance company (P&C/WC/E&S) can participate in a free 21-day POC to see the potential for excellent returns on their investment.

About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry. Charlee.ai makes insurance business future-ready and recession-proof with Natural Language Processing. The proven, patented, Charlee™ predictive analytics solution enhances claims workflows, helps reduce severity, litigation and manage reserves efficiently. To learn more visit www.charlee.ai.