Nikkei Group Asia (NGA) and Sunway University sign MOU to Establish Long-Term Cooperation

Nikkei Group Asia and Malaysia’s Sunway University to collaborate on educational and business initiatives in new long-term partnership.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkei Group Asia Pte. Ltd. (NGA), a group company of Nikkei Inc., and Sunway University, a leading private university in Malaysia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a long-term cooperative relationship, on April 29.

The MOU includes the following: NGA will contribute to the development of student education in Asia through the expansion of Sunway University's education business; Sunway University, recognizing Nikkei Asia—published by Nikkei Inc.—as a leading economic news platform in Asia, will utilize Nikkei services such as Nikkei Asia, Nikkei ScoutAsia, and Nikkei BizRuptors as teaching and course materials.

The two parties will collaborate in the development of Nikkei BizRuptors business case studies, and NGA will provide knowledge and services to expand Sunway University's business school. They will also cooperate in co-sponsoring events.

President of Sunway University, Professor Sibrandes Poppema said, "Sunway University is thrilled to embark on a long-term partnership with the Nikkei Group, which will enable us to leverage Nikkei Asia's esteemed resources and expertise, fostering a dynamic educational environment that cultivates critical thinking and innovation. Together, we aim to propel Asian education to a higher level."

Managing Director of Nikkei Group Asia, Mr. Ryu Ohsumi added, "I believe Nikkei's close partnership with Sunway University will create a generation of curious minds to be the voice of the Asian century."

About Nikkei Group Asia Pte. Ltd. (NGA, Singapore)
NGA is a subsidiary of the Asia-Oceania regional headquarters of Nikkei Inc.. NGA has operations in countries from India to Australia, including Nikkei Asia, a leading digital economy platform, and Nikkei ScoutAsia, an English-language database. Nikkei Business Lab Asia, a subsidiary of NGA, publishes Nikkei BizRuptors, a digital platform providing business case studies of Asian companies.

About Sunway University
Sunway University is a leading university in Malaysia, operated by the Sunway conglomerate, a large corporate group engaged in urban development, hotel and hospital management, etc. The university has a strong reputation for its business faculty. The University is recognized as the top private university in Malaysia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking, 2022.

Contact
Nikkei Group Asia Pte Ltd
60 Anson Road #06-02 Mapletree Anson Singapore 079914
sgna@nex.nikkei.co.jp
https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/corporate/group/asia.html

Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp

About

Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/

