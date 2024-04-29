Renal Care 360° Announces New Partnership with Mid-Florida Kidney and Hypertension Care PL
Bringing Connected Care to Mid-FloridaORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal Care 360°, a leading comprehensive polychronic care management company in the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce our new Connected Care Program partnership in Altamonte Springs, FL and five other locations in Florida.
Mid-Florida Kidney & Hypertension Care PL is led by Dr. Fuad Afzal and Dr. Sayed Husain. Dr. Afzal is board certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology/Transplant. He completed residency training in internal medicine at McKeesport Hospital affiliated with University of Pittsburg Medical Center, and Sub-specialty training in Nephrology and clinical hypertension at Medical University of South Carolina.
This was followed by a fellowship in Transplant Nephrology at the Medical University of South Carolina. He has published numerous research articles and was an assistant professor at the University of South Carolina. He has been practicing Nephrology and Transplant since 2000. Dr. Husain did his residency at NYHQ/Cornell University NYC and went on to complete a fellowship in Nephrology from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. He is certified by ABIM in Nephrology and has been practicing Nephrology/Internal medicine since 2013. He has a keen interest in clinical research and is the principal investigator of the different clinical trials being conducted in the practice.
“Partnering with Mid-Florida Kidney & Hypertension Care PL will equip patients and their families to help alleviate the impacts of CKD-related polychronic conditions. We are committed to transforming care in every community we are involved in,” said Renal Care 360° Founder and CEO Joseph Cashia.
This new partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive and top-tier healthcare solutions and expands our services into the Orlando area of Florida. Renal Care 360° is already servicing 25,000 patients nationwide and will now reach 5,000 more patients in Florida. Renal Care 360°continues to grow and expand with programs including its Connected Care Program and SPARK education platform. The Connected Care Program provides on-going patient engagement and education supporting improved outcomes and lowering patient health care costs.
“Renal Care 360° is a renowned organization in the field of nephrology that specializes in providing holistic care to patients with renal conditions. By partnering with Renal Care 360°, we aim to enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive and patient-centered care.
One of the key reasons for joining Renal Care 360° is to ensure effective chronic care management. Chronic kidney disease requires ongoing monitoring and management to prevent complications and maintain optimal health. The team of Renal Care 360° will provide specialized tools, resources, and expertise to support us implementing robust chronic care management protocols.
This partnership will enable us to provide consistent, evidence-based care to patients with renal conditions, thereby improving their outcomes and overall satisfaction. Mid Florida Kidney and Hypertension is confident that this step towards our patient care will lead to better outcomes,” Dr. Sayed Husain.
We would like to give a special thanks to Pharos Capitol Group for their support in this important endeavor.
Mid Florida Kidney and Hypertension Care PL is located at 2541 South Volusia Ave Suite 300, Orange City, Florida, 32763. The clinic can be reached at 407-265-2540. The hours of the clinic are Monday – Friday 8:00am until 5:00pm.
About Renal Care 360°:
Renal Care 360° is a comprehensive nephrology practice and chronic care management company partnering with health systems, physician groups and local communities to provide enhanced community healthcare management services. Renal Care 360°’s Connected Care Program partners with PCPs, nephrologists, and other physician groups to augment existing services by providing patients with a customized care coordination and education program based on the patient’s health needs. In addition to contracted chronic care management services, Renal Care 360° intends to partner with nephrology practices that share a passion to transform kidney care through early detection and deep patient engagement with comprehensive care management.
About Pharos Capital Group:
Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1.2 billion of private equity assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations across healthcare sectors. For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or apersiani@pharosfunds.com.
Molly Braun
Renal Care 360°
mbraun@renalcare360.com