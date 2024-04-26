Executive Producers of Showtime's "The Chi" Acquire Screen Rights to Lee Goldberg’s bestseller "Malibu Burning"
For a professional criminal and a relentless arson investigator, fear and revenge spread like wildfire in this incendiary thriller
Goldberg’s well-drawn characters will keep readers rooting for both crooks and cops and he hangs everyone’s fates on a clever, complicated con. The result is as explosive as a wildfire.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID8 Multimedia, led by industry veterans Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone, has acquired the screen rights to "Malibu Burning," the thriller by #1 New York Times bestselling author Lee Goldberg.
— Publishers Weekly
The high-concept, 2023 bestseller follows two Los Angeles County arson investigators who suspect that a massive wildfire raging through the Santa Monica mountains is part of an elaborate heist by a professional thief and his skilled crew. Dudley and Stone, producers on the TV series "The Chi" and "Horror Noir," are set to executive produce the adaptation alongside Goldberg and talent manager Craig Dorfman.
"'Malibu Burning' embodies the pulse-pounding energy of classic cat-and-mouse thrillers like Heat, pitting a seasoned arson investigator and an ex-U.S. Marshal against a brilliant, charismatic thief trying to pull off an impossible score.” Stone said. "Derek and I are thrilled to bring this electrifying story to the screen."
Dudley echoed Stone's enthusiasm. "I am blessed to collaborate with Lee, Craig, and Shelby to bring 'Malibu Burning' to life. Lee is a prolific storyteller who creates novels filled with rich and intriguing characters. He has stuck gold again with this fast-paced, action-packed Robin hood heist in a raging inferno.”
Talent Manager Craig Dorfman brought the project to ID8. "I’ve been a fan of Lee’s since I read his 2018 bestseller 'True Fiction' and my obsession continues to this day. I’m excited to work with this team on 'Malibu Burning,' which is full of fascinating characters, relentless action, and crackling dialogue."
“I’m so lucky to be in business with such a creative, enthusiastic, collaborative, and successful team,” said Goldberg, who is repped for film & TV by Mitchel Stein of The Stein Agency and in publishing by Amy Tannenbaum of the Jane Rotrosen Agency. His novel "Ashes Never Lie," a sequel to "Malibu Burning," will be published in September. A third book is slated for Spring 2025.
With over 40 novels to his credit, among them the bestselling "True Fiction," "Lost Hills," "Calico" and a five-book collaboration with Janet Evanovich, Goldberg's diverse portfolio also includes extensive television writing and producing credits, including "Diagnosis Murder," "SeaQuest," and "Monk," and co-creating the Hallmark movie series "Mystery 101."
Shelby Stone is a prolific, Emmy Award-winning producer with numerous projects in development, including "Hate to See You Go" starring Morgan Freeman and a new feature documentary from Oscar-winner Questlove ("Summer of Soul") on Sly Stone. She is also an experienced executive, having run production companies for several high-profile stars, including Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and Common.
Derek Dudley is an industry veteran with a successful entertainment career spanning over three decades, shaping and managing the careers of music heavyweights such as acclaimed producer and record label mogul Jermaine Dupri and Academy Award winning artist, actor, author and social activist Common.
Craig Dorfman, whose client roster includes Lorraine Toussaint, Adrienne C. Moore, Joshua Malina, Patricia Richardson and Jabari Banks, is known for his keen eye for emerging talent and his adept management of established artists.
Shelby Stone
ID8 Multimedia
Shelby@ID8mm.com