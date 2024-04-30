Unreal Designs, Inc. Unveils Stunning Custom Artificial Living Wall Installation at Westfield Century City for Earth Day
Unreal Designs, Inc. builds a custom Artificial Living Wall for Westfield Century City for Earth Day!
We were honored to add a custom artificial living wall at Westfield Century City to celebrate Earth Day. We worked with Westfield to create a design with various greenery options that would truly pop.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unreal Designs, Inc. a leading provider of innovative artificial greenery solutions, proudly announces the completion of a large-scale artificial living wall installation at Westfield Century City. The installation was unveiled as part of the Good Festival, a celebration of sustainability in honor of Earth Day.
"We were honored and excited to add a custom artificial living wall to The Atrium at Westfield Century City for their Good Festival this weekend," said Juliann Johnson a spokesperson for Unreal Designs, Inc. "We worked with Westfield to create a design with our various greenery options that would truly pop and wow attendees of the event. The Good Festival is a celebration of sustainability for Earth Day. To fit with that theme, our artificial living walls of course require no water and no maintenance. Best of all, we built this wall with re-use in mind. Westfield plans to use these custom artificial living wall panels in a variety of different ways and for different events, including event backdrops. At Unreal Designs, we truly do care for the Earth and it was a pleasure to work with Westfield for the Good Festival."
The artificial living wall installation at Westfield Century City spans an impressive area, creating a vibrant and visually captivating experience for visitors. The wall features a blend of artificial plants and greenery meticulously arranged to mimic the beauty of a natural living wall. As a sustainable alternative to traditional living walls, Unreal Designs' artificial living walls offer the same aesthetic appeal without the need for watering or ongoing maintenance, making them an ideal choice for environmentally conscious projects like the Good Festival.
The Greenery mats used in this install were from our Taste of the Tropics, Costa Rica Tica, Bora Bora Flora, Wild Fern, and Lavish Leaf line. The installation of the artificial living wall at Westfield Century City demonstrates the growing trend towards sustainable design and eco-friendly solutions in the retail and event industry. Unreal Designs continues to lead the way in providing innovative greenery solutions that combine aesthetics with environmental consciousness.
For more information about Unreal Designs, Inc. and their artificial living wall solutions, please visit https://unrealdesignsinc.com/
