NASHVILLE CARES HOSTS 22ND ANNUAL DINING OUT FOR LIFE CELEBRATION OF RESTAURANTS - MAY 8TH
Nashville CARES a leading HIV/AIDS organization celebrates its 22nd year of dining out and saving lives in the Middle Tennessee.
“Dining out For Life is one of my favorite days of the year at the bakery,” says David Andrews.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville CARES, preeminent HIV/AIDS leader in care, hosts its 22nd annual Dining Out for Life event presented by NPS Pharmacy - a landmark event that has made a significant impact in the battle against HIV in Middle Tennessee over the last 40 years. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, local Nashville restaurants will celebrate the annual event by committing 30% to 100% of sales from their breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner services to Nashville CARES! This remarkable event aims to reach new heights in the fight to end the HIV Epidemic in Middle Tennessee. For more information and to locate participating restaurants visit www.diningoutforlife.com/nashville.
Partnering with Nashville CARES for this year’s Dining Out For Life® lending their resources and influence to make this an incredible event are Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ Champion Chef Star Maye, Chef/Owner David Andrews of James Beard Award Outstanding Bakery nominee D’Andrews Bakery & Cafe (555 Church Street, dandrewsbakery.com), and James Beard AwardOutstanding Chef Southeast nominee, Arnold Myint Chef/Owner of International Market (2013 Belmont Blvd, im2nashville.com).
“Dining out For Life is one of my favorite days of the year at the bakery,” says David Andrews. “We hear ‘thank you for doing this for Nashville CARES’ from our customers throughout the entire day. It is important for us to give back to an organization that serves our community with such distinction.”
This year’s Dining Out For Life® is presented by NPS Pharmacy. Additional sponsorships have been provided by The Nashville Scene; The Nashvillian; Sherrard, Roe, Voight & Harbison, and Nashville CARES Board President Beth-Ann Martorello. Notable Restaurants donating 100% of sales are D’Andrews Bakery & Café and The LipstickLounge; donating 75% of sales are Epice, International Market, Kalamatas, Lola, Santo, Fenwicks 300 and Fleet Street Pub. Restaurants donating 50% of sales are Black AbbeyBrewing, Frankie J’s and Margot Café & Bar. Media partners include Nashville Lifestyles; Lamar Outdoor Advertising; Blackbird Media; DO615; WPLN; and Talk of the Town.
Join us in this meaningful endeavor to make a difference, one meal at a time. Together, we can create a brighter, healthier future for our community.
For more information and to find participating restaurants, please visit www.diningoutforlife.com/nashville
About Nashville CARES:
Nashville CARES mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. We work to achieve this through education, advocacy and support for those at risk for or living with HIV. Its vision is to see a community where HIV infections are rare, and when they do occur, everyone with HIV/AIDS has access to culturally competent care, treatment and support to achieve optimal health and self-sufficiency without stigma or discrimination. To learn more, visit www.nashvillecares.org.
